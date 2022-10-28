 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local bowling scores — Oct. 28

KINGPINS ALLEY

Kingpin Seniors, Monday 9am — 10/24

Mark Dahlin 214, Larry Varecka 212, Steve Baker 206

SLATE VALLEY LANES

Northern League — 10/25

John Hollister 211, Bernie Lurvey 215,204,223-642, Jackie Wallace 215, Jeff Humphries 203, Dave Morse 211,203, Barb Barnes 201, Scott Bourn 206,200,Nick Rice 219,235-649

Mettowee — 10/24

Boo Boudrieau 290,204-686, Matt Wood 228,249.247-724, Ashley Marcille 193,238,232-663, Richard Gebo 203, Bubba Jones 215,224-611, Adam Gordon 236, Aaron Torres 200, Roy Fifield 208, Tyler Kelley 209,222, Ray Johnson 235, Chris Gould 242,237-615, Johnny White 202, Keith Guinipero 214. Herb Sady 256-616, John Loomis 242,227,202-671, Cody Seaver 224.

Coffee & Donut — 10/28

Shirley Reid 188.

Wednesday Mixed — 10/26

Jamie Greene 277-645, Daryl Baker 214, Jason Tooley 212.202-608, Mary Warner 180, David Ricard 225.224-612, Bryan Warner 213, John Terielle 224-603, Dick Caron 204, Rusty Wescott 214,236,202-652.

