Local bowling scores — Oct. 14

SLATE VALLEY LANES

Mettawee League — 10/10

Bubba Jones 248,201-633; Tyler Kelley 213; Hannah Fifield 207,181-546; Roy Fifield 219,212,625; Matt Wood 259,25-671; Johnny White 204; Keith Guinipero 224,204-621; Alexis Mack 204-543; Herb sady 212,225-628; Kim Park 181; Richard Gebo 201; Kathy Gebo 210-544; Boo Boudrieau 213; John Loomis 221,235-633; Cody Seaver 244,232-673.

Northern League — 10/11

Jeff Ludwikowski 201; Dave Morse 220,246,239-705; Joe Donaldson 249; Nick Rice 222,246-648; Bernie Lurvey 221,203; Jeff Humphries 206; Andy Stone 212.

