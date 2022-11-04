Local bowling scores — Nov. 4

KINGPINS ALLEY
Kingpins Seniors — 10/31
JoEllen McGuire 188; Paul Clements 227;, Larry Varecka 205-214-237.
L.G. LANES AND GAMES
Lake George Women
Diana Ross 201; Nicole Hermante 182; Diana Ross 181; Donna Persons 191; Shannon Duell 180; Sue Trumpick 193; Kelly Meader 203.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Mettowee League — 10/31
Chris Gould 203; Keith Guinipero 211,231-613; Boo Boudrieau 215; John Loomis 256,23,-674; Hannah Fifield 193; Roy Fifield 201,220,235-656; Alexis Mack 211,187-553; Ashley Marcille 224,215-618; Herb Sady 201,202; Richard Gebo 201.
Wednesday Mixed — 11/2
Jason Tooley 245-629; John Teriele 211,244,247-702; Jamie Wescott 206,205; Keith Guinipero 216; Jamie Greene 204,235; Mark Towslee 242; James Tisi 225; David Ricard 238; Bryan Warner 244,244-662; Clint Dekalb 205; Kelly Butler 212,195-550; Tim Cook 211.
Northern League — 11/1
Bernie Lurvey 201; Jody Fuller 212; Dave Morse 245,245-653; Barb Barnes 188; Nick Rice 217.