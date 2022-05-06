 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local bowling scores — May 6

Slate Valley Lanes

Wednesday Fun League — 5/4

Bernie Lurvey 300,243,257-771; John Hollister 290,233-699; John Mckeighan 219; Zack Hollister 230,277-694; Scott Shevy 208; D.J. Ludwikowski 234,298-719; Cheryl Lurvey 184; Daryl Baker 203,210; Jason Stone 216; Andy Stone 286,246-684; Shawn Gallipo 224; Josh Fastiny 214; Sam Mcdonald 222,201; Amy Orvis 208,203; Heidi Wood 219; Dan Wood 235; Joel Rudnicki 215; Lukas Gaucher 200; Steve Manning 220,241-658; Jackie Wallace 204,233-585.

Coffee & Donut — 5/6

Theresa Jones 181; Roxanne Peck 183.

