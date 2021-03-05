Local bowling scores — March 5

Broadway Lanes
Fortune Men's 150 — 3/1
Frank Cottone Sr 221; Cody Brockway 210,245-612; Frank Cottone Jr 213-604; Anthony Pliscofsky 236,217-637; Clayton Brockway 210,205-607; Steve Barrett 226; Joe Yanklowitz 203; Steve Lapointe 227; Mike Blair 223,208-627; Mike Davidson 216; Mark Wadsworth 221,220-620; Bill Davidson 236,227-627; Art Dashnaw 202; Billy Dobson 248,210-648; Dylan Jones 222; Mike Jones 215,205; Steve Peacock 211,215; Gary McKinney 217,224-623; Craig Morris 202,236-631; Chris Latterell 245,248,204-697; Shawn Mabb 203,252-635; Jesse Edwards Jr 227,226,200-653; Jamie Perkins 234,200,225-659; Ross Boone Jr 235,230,202-667; Robert Eggleston 236; Chris Smith 249,258-692; Scott Bennett 268,244-704; Kienan White 206; Ryan Darfler 226-601; Jim Hafner 230,236,245-711; Paul Marissal 234,244,214-692; Ray VanTasssell 247; Paul Colvin 202,245-630; Joel Holden 205,224,234-663; Jeff Greene 201; Tracy Conlon 233,224-623; Brett Stuttard 216,279,257-752; Steve Stimpson 213; Brian Newell 254,203-640; Andy Conley 208,215; Ben Fagginano Jr 263,244-705; Steve Cook 218; Larry Gaulin 207; Austin Jones 211,226,237-674; John Davis Sr 235,208-629; Bryan Scott 245,246-674; Jesse Whorf 213,213; John Davis Jr 240,256-686; Brian Barrett 210,205-607.
New Yorkers — 2/26
Judy Burch 173,165,206-544.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 2/26
Marsha Pond 197,215-569; Cody Thomas 202,225-621; Mark Seacord 247,207-650; Art Couture 233,202-621; Ray VanTassell 216,207-604; Tom Kilmartin 209,235,278-722; Chris Rock 205,204; Steve Rock 237,267-701; Amy Holcomb 191; Steve Hanson 220; Nick Gebo 222,246-663; Sarah Hanson 187; Steve Hidden 221; April Touchette 184,213; Brett Stuttard 246,205-633; Warren Coon 201.
Just For Fun Seniors — 2/26
Cliff Guiles 223,231,221-675; Ray Becker 203,235; Loretta Morris 169; Jody Coffey 173; Eme North 178,187; Gary Morey 214,210; Mick Scacchetti 179,201,183; Al Scacchetti 191; Connie Scacchetti 222,189-569; Bonnie Granger 189,174; Dennis Tisi 170,201,210; Ron Howk 181; Chip Granger 201,170,201.
50+ Mixed Seniors — 2/23
Larry Haskell 236,257,211-704; Ron Howk 190,205; Diane Mosher 177; Karen Spoor 164,171; Cliff Guiles 213,213,191-617; Mike Bourdeau 200; Hope Weils 162,186,167-515; Connie Scacchetti 175,213-547; Pat Salerno 202; Eme North 186,190,231-607; Gail Kader 164; Fred Mann 191,176,192; Carl Hedger 199; Mick Scacchetti 177,207,191; Gary Morey 174,180; Chip Granger 201,172,181.
Slate Valley Lanes
Northern — 3/2
Jackie Wallace 202,243-623; Karen Mulhall 187; Mike Krawczyk 256,258,201-736; Morgan Conlon 217; Andrew Amerio 218; Barb Barnes 182; John Teriele 225,210,209-644; Dave Morse 200; Amy Orvis 181; Dan Wood 201,236-600; Jean Edwards 180.
Coffee & Donut — 3/5
Kathy Gebo 181,203,207-591.