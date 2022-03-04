Local bowling scores — March 4

Broadway Lanes
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 2/25
Kris Jay 201,225-601; Ron Tessier 200,202; Nick Barker 238-615; Jim Wells 255,236,244-735; Tom Kilmartin 204,257,223-684; Jeremy Gifford 269,280,209-758; Steve Hanson 227; Matt Touchette 214; Mark Rock 221; Philip Rock 203,204; Scott Rock 231,201-624; Chris Rock 248,212,204-664; Steve Rock 259,290,247-796; Sarah Hanson 216,214,212-642; Chassidy Steady 193,200; Nick Gebo 255,207,235-697; Jim Steady 235,226-643; Marsha Pond 180; Dick Seacord 212; Lloyd Thomas 205,225-629; Cody Thomas 247,246,235-728; Mark Seacord 232,210,226-668; Matt Nevins 254,216,224-694; Jonah Taylor 205; Cameron Hill 224,200-616; Andy Duggan 212,207; Jordin Mattes 214; Steve McMurry 208; Jesse Prehoda 233-612; Ken Scherl 229; Art Coutur 210,265,207-682; Ray VanTassell 230,235-645; Art Dashnaw 225; Kierstan Cutter 189.
New Yorkers — 2/27
Judith Burch 201.
Kingpin's Alley
Tri Lakes Mixed — 2/23
Corey Weatherwax 213,233,241-687; John Morgan Jr. 267,225-654; Mike White 224,243-648; Jon Moyer 230,215-623; Mike Winters 218,245-609; Gavin Bennett 224; Jesse Whorf 215; Richard Carpenter 219; Art Persons 201; Eric Dobert 216.
Kingpin Seniors — 2/24
Larry Varecka 258,226-658.
Automotive — 2/24
Roy Karig 264,224,254-742; Chris Smith 237,246,216-699; Cory Nichols 232,222,244-698; Steve LaPointe 267,223-659; Ross Boone 227,232-645; Mike Raymond 205,245-644; Ron Pliscofsky 221,206,214-641; Andy Duggan 201,264-633; John Canfield 233,201-628; Greg Holcomb 213,244-626; Royce Eldridge 224,206-624; Robert Eggleston 224,207-620; Howard Raych 220,236-620; Scott Bennett 207,203-601.
Kingpin Classic — 2/28
Scott Germain 267,222,300,237-1026; Cory Nichols 205,241,279,300-1025; Neil Gahl 223,226,279,289-1017; Bob Pearsall 238,259,259,257-1013; Ben Keech 226,268,277,234-1005; Dennis LaFontaine 279,227,226,247-979; Criag Smith 225,277,206,258-966; Chris Charron 217,267,237,243-964; Wade White 258,244,202,258-962; Herb Fitch 279,248,235-958; Dan Billington 245,246,239,227-957; Brandon Boyer 202,244,232,269-947; Scott McVey 245,259,254-946; Chris Bruno 228,224,246,246-944; Barry Bisner 223,245,230,243-941; Anlyn Billington 243,204,255,238-940; Emily Wilson 214,255,214,254-937; Rick Bogholtz 203,266,203,258-930; Nick Fuller 242,237,275-928; Aaron Pond 202,234,245,246-927; Nick King 225,239,214,246-924; Charlie Harten 256,224,237,205-922; John Morgan Jr. 253,216,223,225-917; Warren Bennett 211,219,256,224-910; Erik Gordon 202,279,200,223-904; John Confalone 279,233,209-904; Nick Scott 268,255,200, -902; Vinnie Nichols 237,234,213,215-899; Jordan Nichols 206,245,227,216-894; Mike J White 259 ,253-889; Frank Cataldo 257,248,205-885; Ethan Kelsey 213,203,221,244-881; Al Amodeo 239,214,237-879; Todd Weils 267,213,200-878; Jason Briggs 203,215,245,215-878; Jon Gannon 246,223,218-871; Brandon Palmateer 224,215,236-870; Earl Canale 210,205,234,220-869; Sonny Goldsmith 225,204,267-869; Sarah Paruolo 216,256,215-868; Alyssa Pancake 239,231,200-868; Gary Plansker 227,203,211,224-865; Brenton Delisle 256,247-860; Harold Lawson 224,210,208,213-855; Adam Neidhammer 232,257-855; Kevin Weatherwax 237,204,213-850; Christian Winters 201,237,252-850; Dan Mitchell 211,200,257-850; Chris Rock 215,239,214-849; Kyle Phillips 221,219,215-849; Rick Fredette 248,211-846; Dillon Greeno 214,290-844; Sebastian Maynard 232,223-840; Tom Yadanza 201,203,243-837; Cameron Fuller 239,202,215-837; Wyman Swinton 245,214-835; Ryan Benosky 279,223-833; Brandon Palladino 245,233-830; Corey Degrote 202,219,212-827; Ross Boone 211,204,225-824; Jeffrey Boyer 214,226-824; Steve Forbes 202,207,237-822; Ben Bohan non 256,201-815; Brian Palmer 202,215,213-811; Ken Conte 225,208-811; Barnaby Jones 228,213-811; Isaiah Cody 205,206,213-810; Alex King 235,246-806; Stef Sias 232-804; Ken Companion 239,213-804; Darren Camp 204,223,200-801; Josh Clark 247-800; Kevin Goodell 223,204-800.
Corinth Seniors — 2/24
Harold Lawson 217,253-659; Don Swinton 248,217-643; Bob Hughes 216,200-611; Gary Sampson 225; Floyd Butler 204; Harry Burdick 200; Rod LaChapelle 203; George Bristol 202.
Sky Hi — 2/24
Alex King 245,245-651; Pat Norris 215; Chris Young 211.
Kingpin Seniors — 2/28
Steve Baker 235-615; Mark Dahlin 225-584; Larry Varecka 232; Elaine Manor 222; Tony Martino 186.
Sportsmen Plus — 3/1
Scott Burnham 280,243,224-747; Jeffrey Boyer 248,258,210-716; Pete Temeles 224,276,214-714; Mike LaPointe 237,244,227-708; Jason Seelow 221,268,215-704; Barnaby Jones 236,222,245-703; Mark Ross 243,219,234-696; Eric Thompson 224,268,204-696; John Miner 245,227,223-695; Boomer Billington 247,229,214-690; Rick Fredette 214,279-688; Matt Nevins 257,255-687; Derek Bruno 253,234-678; Frank Cataldo 226,203,248-677; Nick Scott 203,268,206-677; Devan VanGuilder 223,258-675; Joe Hensler 260,224-674; Glenn Hayner 267,226-674; Scott McCotter 279,217-671; Dan Billington 225,211,234-670; Evan Allen 226,213,227-666; Cameron Hill 202,226,235-663; Craig Morrell 212,217,227-656; Tom Dickinson 254,203-650; Dan Mitchell 248,211-648; Elton Smith 245,214-646; Brandon Boyer 235,233-643; David Morse 255-633; Roy Vanderbogart 257-631; Mike White 204,236-631; Mike Eggleston 208,218-625; Ralph Woodcock 232,223-624; Ray Tennant, Jr. 223,208-624; Matt Pistoia 259-619; Corey Millington 243-611; Chris Bruno 20 1,242-610; Nick Fuller 256-608; Tim Colson 226-607; Sebastian Maynard 232-607; Adrien Hollister 214,211-602; Travis Tabor 227-601; Dalton Jones 224; Brittany Smith 205; Brandon Burrows 201,222; Allen Kawa 235; Brian Palmer 238; Jack Celeste 214,200; Barry Brockway 226; Mark Owens 208; Jason Tabor 211.
Grounded Golfers — 3/2
Janice Niemer 190.
Too Cold For Golf — 3/1
Bob Bogdan 223,249-635; John Gecewicz 256-629; Bob Riley 204,237; Don Swinton 226; Chuck Rogan 212; John Underwood 204.
L.G. Lanes And Games
Lake George Women — 3/1
Kelly Meader 216-557.
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee — 2/28
Adam Gordon 244,236,213-693; Hannah Grenier 193,237-600; Roy Fifield 204,226-619; Roxy Cooper 182; Steven Hanson 211,202,243-656; Aron Torres 201; Bubba Jones 268,225,212-705; Lee Bousley 206,220,234-660; Henry Allen 215; Skip Gibbs 289-654; Justin Lourie 227,234,230-691; Jim Lourie 214; Ashley marcille 182; Herb sady 226,212; Todd manning 202,202; Candy Hurlburt 203; Chris Gould 223; Keith Guinipero 205,227-621; Johnny white 225.
Northern — 3/1
Tim Cook 243; Diane Taft 203; Jackie Wallace 201-546; Dave Morse 228,214,258-700; Jeff ludwikowski 202; Scott Bourn 216; D.J. Ludwikowski 247,224-660; Zack Wilson 223; Mike Priest 244; Kim Park 181; Nick Wilbur 213,210; Dan Wood 202; John teriele 203,238,225-666; Barb Barnes 206,185,184-575; Dave Dufford 202; Bernie Lurvey 243; Andrew Amerio 275-621.
Wednesday Mixed — 2/23
Dick Caron 204; Jason Tooley 205,201-600; Adam Somich 203; Amanda Bourn 181; Mary Warner 181; Bryan Warner 255,279-702; Clint Dekalb 242; Chris Bentley 201,200; Jamie Greene 201,233-611; Mark Towslee 216,225,214-655; Rusty Wescott 263,222,211-696; Ed Preseau sr 267,233-683; Kelly butler 190.
Coffee & Donut — 3/4
Dona Crandall 184; Roxanne Peck 192; Kim Pauquette 182.