Kingpins Lanes
Seniors — 3/27
Paul Clements 204; Larry Varecka 212.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Lake George Women — 3/14
Kimberly Palm 184; Debra Burdett 190; Sue Trumpick 191.
Tyros — 3/28
Sabrina Harpp 189,189
Tri-County Mixers — 3/28
Stan Ellsworth 256,187,180-623; Donny Clark 214; Kevin Ferguson 200; Sabrina Harpp 212,195,188-595; Mike Dane 234,236,203-673; Greg May 208; Chris May 216,211,236-663; Lambra Lamphier 232,192,254-678; Anthony Carroccia 216; Chris Parker 266,223,203-692; Matt Hall 218,243,211-672; Paul Moulton 189,255,186-630; Craig Baker 212; Mike Mulcahy 219; Michele Stark 186; Andrea VanDerwarker 196,190,157-543.
Koffee Klatchers — 3/30
Liz White 182; Joyce Thyrring 188.
Slate Valley Lanes
Northern League — 3/28
Nate Wright 290-636; John Hollister 224; Bernie Lurvey 219; Dave Morse 214,224-622; Jason Stone 207; Steve Manning 214; Amanda Bourn 199; Joe Donaldson 227; Nick Rice 219,244-643; Jackie Martelle 180; Scott Rollwagen 200; Sam Mcdonald 201,205; Jeff Ludwikowski 210-600.
Wednesday Mixed — 3/29
David Ricard 244,268-691; Bryan Warner 233,203,246-682; Clint Dekalb 212,226-614; Jamie Greene 217,217-629; Mark Towslee 268,223-672; John Teriele 227,225,236-688; Jason Tooley 204,234,26-664; Walt Butler 208,213-606; Alfie Haley 239,203.247-689.
Coffee & Donut — 3/31
Roxanne Peck 204.