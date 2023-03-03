Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 2/27
JoEllen McGuire 180; Nancy Purinton 185; Al Bedard 205; Mark Dahlin 233,233; Larry Varecka 221,246,255-722.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Tyros — 2/21
Cathy Hodgkins 191; Sabrina Harpp 196; Hazell Annesi 192.
Tri-County Mixers — 2/21
Carl Brainard 225; Josh Lylyk 238,225,168-631; Tony Carroccia 210; Chris Parker 200; Matt Hall 224,206,218- 648; Jason Lamphier 204,213,267- 684; Chris May 225,190,190- 605; Stan Ellsworth 203; Brian Ferguson 233; Donny Clark 256,180,179- 615; Kevin Ferguson 216; Michele Stark 184; Andrea VanDerwarker 167,194,192-553; Sabrina Harpp 192,193; Mike Dane 201; Jay Shortsleeves 210; Joe Shortsleeves 201; Paul Moulton 219; Craig Baker 215; Ron Ristau 200.
People are also reading…
Koffee Klatchers — 2/23
Sandy LaPierre 166,205,190-561; Hazell Annesi 196.
Tyros — 2/28
Cathy Hodgkins 181; Marge Durling 182; Hazell Annesi 181; Debbie Duell 181.
Tri-County Mixers — 2/28
Dennis Burrows 201; Jason Lamphier 217,212,224-653; Chris May 268,248,198-714; Craig Baker 235; Mike Dane 223; Carl Brainard 194,172,235-601; Jessica Lylyk 192; Kevin Mulcahy 205; Brian Ferguson 211; Donny Clark 204,224,174-602; Chris Parker 227,194,190-611.
Koffee Klatcher — 3/2
Sandy LaPierre 203; Joyce Thyrring 181; Cathy Hodgkins 220; Debbie Duell 181,190.
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee League — 2/27
Stephen Hanson 205,212; Tyler Kelley 213,228,265-706; Boo Boudrieau 208,268,209-685; John Loomis 226,238,243-707; Candy Hurlburt 186; Cody Seaver 255,206-684; Adam Gordon 245,224,203-672; Hannah Fifield 214,212-594; Roy Fifield 276-636; Matt Wood 215,224,255-694; Bernie Lurvey 232,204,245-681; Alexis Mack 193; Ashley Marcille 186,202,201-589; Herb Sady 204; Chris Gould 248,240,216-704; Johnny White 202; Aaron Toress 203,236,213-652; Bubba Jones 229,245,214-688.
Northern League — 2/28
Amanda Bourn202,200,213-615; Bernie Lurvey 204,203; Dave Morse 225-602; Andy Stone 228,231-616; Joe Donaldson 206; Nick Rice 253,256,225-734; Mike Kasuba 207,228-614; Sue Kasuba 191; Andrew Amerio 200; Theresa Jones 189; Sam McDonald 202; Jeff Ludwikowski 204.
Coffee & Donut — 3/2
Kim Pauquette 200.
Wednesday Mixed — 2/28
Chris Bentley 208; Mark Towslee 235,201-616; Dick Caron 216; Walt Butler 200,244; Mary Warner 214; Bryan Warner 203,225-600; Clint Dekalb 205; Ed Presseau 219; Alfie Haley 215,220; John Teriele 204; James Tisi 214,205; Jason Tooley 20,204.