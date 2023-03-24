Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 3/20
Bill McGuire 200; Jerry Steves 209; Larry Varecka 247; JoEllen McGuire 246,211-601.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Koffee Klatchers — 3/16
Krystle Smith 188; Liz White 185; Joyce Thyrring 190; Hazell Annesi 186.
Tyros — 3/21
Liz White 187; Sabrina Harpp 146,202,193-541.
Tri-County Mixers — 3/21
People are also reading…
John Monroe 211; Riley May 244,196,161-601; Greg May 200; Chris May 185,239,194-618; Michele Stark 187; Andrea VanDerwarker 246; Tony Carroccia 212; Chris Parker 213,183,223-619; Matt Hall 206,201; Stan Ellsworth 201; Brian Ferguson 233; Donny Clark 214; Kevin Ferguson 231; Josh Lylyk 214; Paul Moulton 210; Krystle Smith 182; Lambra Lamphier 192,191; Sabrina Harpp 211; Mike Dane 191,200,237-628.
Koffee Klatchers — 3/23
Joyce Thyrring 194; Cathy Hodgkins 205
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee League — 3/20
Bo Boudrieau 239,267,237-743; Steph Loomis 182; John Loomis 201,278,202-687; Candy Hurlburt 182; Cody Seaver 218,231-609; Bernie Lurvey 214,245,226-685; Herb Sady 216; Dick Caron 204,212-612; Chris Gould 278,228,214-720; Keith Guinipero 209; Johnny White 206; Dan Nelson 222; Richard Gebo 202,200; Adam Gordon 238,215,216-669; Hannah Fifield 180,184-543; Roy Fifield 245,275-705; Matt Wood 236,244-662.
Coffee & Donut League — 3/17
Roxanne Peck 191,181; Donna Casey 181.
Northern League — 3/21
Bernie Lurvey 259,224-652; Boo Boudrieau 224,234,203-661; Karen Mulhall 180; Diane Taft 180; Barb Barnes 182; Steve Manning 217; Scott Bourn 243,215; Nick Rice 227,253,217-697; Kevin Ballentine 217; Dick Caron 202; Jeff Humphries 214; Jason Stone 234.
Coffee & Donut — 3/24
Roxanne Peck 188; Dona Crandall 191.
Wednesday Mixed — 3/23
James Tisi 245-624; Dick Caron 203; Rusty Wescott 201; Ed Presseau 210,223-607; Jamie Greene 223,269,214-706; Mark Towslee 236,244,222-702; Bryan Warner 235,236,234-705; David Ricard 267-642; Clint Dekalb 230,205,218-653; Jason Tooley 223.