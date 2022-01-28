Local bowling scores — Jan. 28

Broadway Lanes
New Yorkers — 01/21
Kathleen McNaughton 183.
Fortune Men's 150 — 1/17
Mark Wadsworth 235,233-626; Bill Davidson 233,226-624; Gary McKinney 207,212-601; Jeff Hermance 233; Jesse Edwards Jr 211,213; Chris Latterell 225; Shawn Mabb 210,233-632; Mike Jones 245,233-645; Joshua Lylyk 215; Tim Cook 222; Mert Weatherwax 214,212; Frank Catone Sr 204; Frank Catone Jr 215,215-600; Jarrett Morris 226,247-671; Damon Casey 223; Tim Grundler 220; Jeff Morris 215,237-626; Ben Fagginano Jr 200; Travis Clark 224,207-601; Robert Eggleston 200,201,223-624; Austin Jones 261,232-629; Larry Gaulin 236; Travis Mattison 224; Joe Nash 210,200; Leon Nash 238,202-631; Richard North 234,203-628; Paul Marissal 223; Ray VanTassell 209,229-632; Steve Burch 244; Jim Hafner 221,279-674; Ryan Darfler 223; Mark Gulick 218-609; Billy Dobson 214,224-621; Tracy Conlon 207; Brett Stuttard 226,224-636; Dan Dangelico 201; Garry Monrian 226,224-646; Larry Rushlow 213,203; Joe Flasco 222,278-694; Craig Morris 278,225,246-749; Austin Montello 255; Steve LaPointe 246,229-668; Chris Smith 238,259,224-721; Cameron Hill 258,236,224-718; Nate Schwab 211; James Norton 278-651; Rick Norton Jr 210,259-645; Bryan Scott 212,258-654; Larry Haskell Sr 228-602; Jason Smith 219,244-631; Steve Stimpson 222; Brian Newell 232; Jeff Durkey 219; Andy Conley 224,206-601; Will Flewelling 200; Brad Facthbau 258,202-646; James Jones 243; Mike Krawczyk 202,211; Tanner Flores 236,244-649; Mike Davidson 204,204-600; Bryan Gebo 226-611.
Kingpin's Alley
Hurricane — 1/26
Sue Eggleston 198.
L.G. Lanes & Games
Lake George Women — 1/25
Debra Burdett 183; Kimberly Palm 212,180-541.
Slate Valley Lanes
Coffee & Donut — 1/14
Donna Casey 181; Marsha Smith 189.
Mettowee — 1/24
Aaron Torres 207,226-613; Bubba Jones 203; Adam Gordon 224,207-612; Jen Deppert 229; Roy Fifield 217,208; Matt Wood 201,233-633; Keith Guinipero 235-603; Dick Caron 205; Lee Bousley 212,202,237-651; Justin Lourie 230,207-631; Jim Lourie 204,254-618; Ashley Marcille 204,204-549; Herb Sady 267,236,244-747; Steph Loomis 194; John Loomis 237,214-653; Cody Seaver 206,213; Kathy Gebo 205,186-570; Stephen Hansen 216,246-626; Nick Gebo 206.
Northern — 1/25
Theresa Jones 181; John Teriel 210,219-608; Amanda Bourn 199; Jeff Ludwikowski` 225; Chris Dorn 206,218,211-635; Scott Bourn 204; Jerald Schultz 214; D.J. Ludwikowski 211; Barb Barnes 190; Mike Priest 205,212; Jeff humphries 213; Dan Wood 214; Bernie Lurvey 214,205-618.
Coffee & Donut — 1/28
Kim Pauquette 183.