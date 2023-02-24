Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 2/20
Mark Dahlin 231; JoEllen McGuire 185.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Lake George Women — 2/21
Kimberly Palm 190,182-515.
Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee League — 2/20
Chris Gould 220,268-679; Keith Guinipero 201; Jody Fuller 202; Bernie Lurvey 203; Lexi Mack 208,210-577; Ashley Marcille 186,227,186-599; Herb Sady 217,238-635; Bubba Jones 200; Boo Boudrieau 209,242,237-688; John Loomis 212,202-607; Cody Seaver 211,202,216-629; Adam Gordon 225,248,247-720; Hannah Fifield 182,201-558; Roy Fifield 257,207-652; Matt Wood 208,246,236-687.
People are also reading…
Coffee & Donut — 2/20
Kim Pauquette 196-558; Marsha Smith 190; Roxanne Peck 203.
Northern League — 2/21
John Hollister 224,236-634; Bernie Lurvey 225,203,235-663; Diane Taft 220; Dave Morse 207,215; Barb Barnes 182; Kevin Ballentine 223; Nick Rice 222,225-646; Sam Mcdonald 225; Jeff Ludwikowski 223,218-632.
Wednesday Mixed — 2/22
Jason Tooley 247-627; Walt Butler 214; David Ricard 203,224,-623; Bryan Warner 203,246,267-716; Clint Dekalb 236; John Teriele 218,238,235-691; Rusty Wescott 203; Ed Presseau 213; Jamie Wescott 204,245-612.
Coffee & Donut League — 2/24
Sandi Behan 182.