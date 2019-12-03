BROADWAY LANES
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 11/22
Ron Tessier 218; Jeffrey Boyer 206,208,227-641; Tom Kilmartin 246,224,213-683; Jeremiah Gifford 217,225-604; Randy Ryan 203; Sarah Hanson 181,195; Daryl Wood 234,200,215-649; Nick Gebo 218,218-629; Anthony Smith 210; Briana Bickford 188; Barry Latterell 224,244,215-683; Jack Bickford 243,227,214-684; Art Couture 208,224-627; Ray VanTassell 238,228-660; Art Dashnaw 203,216,234-653; Scott Rock 246,231-670; Chris Rock 259,257-691; Steve Rock 216,218-629; Philip Rock 236,214-601; Cody Thomas 202; Mark Seacord 222,238-618; Andy Brynes 213,204-601; Joe Case 224,216-605; Chris Bedarczyk 225; Amber Campbell 204; April Touchette 192; Brett Stuttard 202,209; Steve Hidden, 209.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 11/29
Jeffrey Boyer 259,250-692; Tom Kilmartin 256-625; Jeremiah Gifford 216; Daryl Wood 241,233,207-681; Nick Gebo 234-608; Sarah Hanson 188,215-563; Chris Bedarczyk 218; Art Couture 200; Ray VanTassell 211; Briana Bickford 195; Barry Latterell 227,259-668; Jack Bickford 269,231-670; Kristina Bolio 181; Joe Case 214; Ian Ladd 289-629; Scott Rock 200,206,203-609; Jim Wells 275,247,258-780; Chris Rock 220,223,234-677; Steve Rock 258,246,237-741; April Touchette 186; Brett (Rock) Stuttard 246,211-647; Jim Steady 248,218,211-677; Dick Seacord 200; Lloyd Thomas 200; Mark Seacord 228,259-672.
Miller Rec — 11/26
Alyssa Pancake 202; Mike Baker 203; Jim Kline 200; Brandon Bickford 224,216,280-720; David Gould 248,203-622; Steve McMurry 235,204; Jim Simonson 267-619; Nate Jones 215; Ben Faggiano Jr 234,232-675; Jeff Morris 250-606; Jarrett Morris 232,232-660; Sue Davis 201; John Davis Jr 258,212-663; Bryan Scott 225; Chris Latterell 246-616; Jesse Edwards Jr 258,224-666; Shawn Mabb 258,232-684; Dan Stimpson 237,226,214-677; Ron Terrio 230; Ray Vantassell 224; Scott Hammond 246; John Underwood 248; Art Wexler 241,245,253-739; Ryan Sweet 202; John Touchette 202; Don Bellen 210,248-656; Bill Doner 269,226-671; Mark Seacord 235,223-654; Chris Becharczyk 200; Jimmer Beames 231,256,223-710; Jim Nassiveria 208,246-646; Bob Nassiveria 234; Ray Anderson 202,267-664.
Fortune Men's 150 — 11/25
Brandon Lebrun 201; Austin Montinello 224; Mario Massa 225; Andy Conley 201; Steve Stimpsom 234; Mike Jones 204,205; George Smith 221,224; Zack Keech 243-606; Joel Holden 205,201; Tracy Conlon 235,246-640; Brett Stuttard 267,257,216-740; Tyler Dalbey 200; Ervin Nash 200; Leon Nash 200,202,208-610; Mike Durkee 208; Cody Brockway 204,226-628; Frank Cottone Jr 245-619; Anthony Pliscofsky 226; Clayton Brockway 270,279,227-776; Gary Mckinney 217,225-618; Frank Decrescente 277,227-693; Chris Latterell 247,268-709; Shawn Mabb 224,289,221-734; Ryan Darfler 243,211,236-690; Rex Flaven 267-637; Jarrett Morris 267,267-679; Jeff Morris 215,208,235-658; Nate Schwab 208,207; Noel Deihl 201; Jamie Perkins 226,213-601; Josh Mccarthy 208,204; Ross Boone Jr 202; Chris Smith 222-610; Scott Bennett 258,201,217-676; Richard North 214,264-642; Paul Marissal 215,235-643; Ray Vantasssell 234-604; John Davis Sr 205,201; Bryan Scott 213,260,279-752; Larry Haskell Sr 216,214,212-642; Dan Stimpson 263-629; John Davis Jr 214,211,236-661; Peter Corlew 201; Pat Brockway 201,214; Mark Serro 207,235-603; Rick Vanguilder 202; Earl Macduff 222,209-611; Bill Davidson 232,215,246-693; Ray Anderson 214,266-671; Garry Monrian 210; Craig Morris 214,212-622; Eric Monrian 247,235,256-738.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Wed. Singles Classic — 11/27
Tom Yadanza 259,224,222,235-940; Mike Graves 227,214,213-848; Darren Camp 258,206,202-845; Bob Evans 221,227-831; Paul Houck 236; Paul Bricoccoli Sr 212; Eric Evans 208.
Sunday Niters — 11/24
John Morgan Jr 278,222-691; Scott Bennett Jr 206,236-635; Nelson Weller III 216,201,207-624; Dan Billington 287-622; Devan Vanguilder 224-612; Mike LaPointe 204; Joe Case 230; Dan Mitchell 237; Maryanne Faranda 193.
Moreau Seniors — 11/25
Larry Varecka 233,205-596; Mark Dahlin 171,180,223-574; Steve Baker 201,194-563; Joe Oliveri 171; Joan Angell 172; Mike Ogonowski 170; JoEllen McGuire 170; Jerry Steves 171,190; Paul Clements 188.
York/Sycuro Memorial — 11/25
Kyle Phillips 225,236-636; Charles Allen 210,256-628; Fran Allen 201,205-603; Preston Allen Jr 257; Randy Phillips 234; Brandon Allen 246,200; Al Bedard Jr 206; Rod LaChapelle Jr 224; Isaiah Cody 214; Mary LaChapelle 184; Amanda Allen 188; John Urban 222.
Too Cold For Golf — 11/26
Bob Bogdan 211,213-563; Phil Thompson 174,176,192-542; Jim Finamore 202-515; Everett Stockman 179,188-514; Mark Bremser 174,179-502; Dick Batchelder 200,179-502; John Anderson 187; Bob Riley 171,175; John Gecewicz 198; Scott Shevy 199; John Underwood 181; Mike Glebus 172.
Sky Hi — 11/21
Mike Graves 236,237,260-733; Tom Graves 233,234-635; Patrick Norris 203,212-606; Kevin Gallagher 206; Izzy Rainville 211; Larry Freeman 205.
Automotive — 11/21
Chris Smith 258,256,214-728; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 279,234-712; Jim Lewis Sr 268,209,226-703; Mark Ross Jr 279,246-695; Josh Lewry 226,213,247-686; Frank Cataldo 247,225,210-682; Gary McKinney 257,205,214-676; Matt Lefebvre 212,209,249-670; Kevin Goodell Jr 257,235-659; Al Gitto 226,232-657; Moe Holcomb 208,229,216-653; Howard Raych 226,211,213-650; Adam Sweeney 227,253-649; John Canfield Jr 222,233-625; Scott Bennett Jr 210,244-615; Michael Blair 220,217-615; Bill Lewry 221,201-609; Roy Karig 235,201-608; Scott Bennett Sr 224,235-607; Larry Albert 232-604; Jason Woodcock 215; Ross Boone Jr 234; Kevin Weatherwax 212; Flan Mulvihill 215; Tracy Blanchard 202,210; Clayton Brockway 202,204; Andy Duggan 202,226; Tyler Dalbey 255; Ron Pliscofsky Sr 208; Charles Bocchi 206.
Hurricane — 11/27
Patti Conley 188,178-534; Sheri Hammond 176,172-515; Marge Abbott 180; Denise Villa 177,175; Sarah Thornton 177; Mary LaChapelle 209.
Sportsmen Plus — 11/26
Rick Fredette 267,279,268-814; Glenn Hayner 256,259,268-783; Devan VanGuilder 264,258,237-759; Roy Vanderbogart 238,279,226-743; George Palmer 267,217,256-740; Pete Temeles 248,268,216-732; Brandon Boyer 258,226,245-729; Ray Tennant Jr 245,249,226-720; Josh Gitto 270,226,210-706; Brad Delisle 279,212,205-696; Scott Bennett Jr 300,204-696; Derek Bruno 205,289,201-695; Jason McCotter 255,246-693; Elton Smith Jr 267,234-690; Matt Nevins 211,213,257-681; David Shaw 257,233-680; Barry Brockway 247,232-672; Bruce Lemelin Jr 245,231-670; Ricky French 234,243-665; John Confalone III 244,228-656; Mike LaPointe 221,255-653; Mark Zingaro 265-647; Don Billington 243,245-647; Jeff LaFave 229,232-645; Scott McCotter 200,227,217-644; Michael White 214,207,216-637; Corey Millington 210,222,203-635; Mark Ross Sr 238,204-634; Bob Bogdan 214,246-632; Mike White II 225,223-631; Paul Houck 223,210-628; Alan Barcomb 239,208-627; Al Gitto 244-626; Gus Carayiannis 217,237-625; Dan Billington 228,204-624; Brandon Burrows 222,224-621; Frank Pelletier 206,222-621; David Morse 226,208-621; Mike Morgan 209,235-621; Chris Bruno 205,220-620; Mike Eggleston 221,219-618; Monique Baker 255-609; John Celeste 206,220-607; Selena White 257,198-605; Kaylee White 244,204-602; Steve Gillingham 205,212-600; Sean Hammond 231; Ralph Woodcock Jr 218; Kowen Drake 215,213; John Morgan Jr 212,206; Matt Holcomb 209; Mike Prince 233; Greg Holcomb 210; Cory Nichols 202; Maryanne Faranda 201,191-561; Don Swinton 215; Tim Prouty 206; John Elliott 248; Matt Pistoia 209; Jeremy Brogan 200; Larry Smith 204; Meagan Brownell 183,182; Mike White Sr 210; Moe Holcomb 205; Fred Carpenter III 201; John Morgan Sr 205; Wyman Swinton 202; Melissa Dickinson 209; Hayley Keech 182; Ed Rubino 209; Millie Mosher 181.
Senior Social — 11/22
Sandy Byers 206; Kyle Chambers 199.
Fri. Singles Classic — 11/22
Bob Evans 242,223-846; John Urban 234; Eric Evans 204,221.
Too Cold For Golf — 11/21
Mark Bremser 179,235-566; Bob Bogdan 213,189-564; Bob Riley 192,188-557; John Anderson 211,207-540; Dick Batchelder 183,183-523; John Underwood 170,188-521; Phil Thompson 181,199-518; Jim Wilson 205-516; Jim Finamore 181; John Gecewicz 182; Scott Shevy 182; Mike Glebus 180,172; Jim Brown 179; Tony Cafaro 180; Vaughn Fowler 170.
Kingpin Classic — 11/25
Mike White II 266,279,279,242-1066; Barry Brockway 279,235,244,265-1023; Ben Bohannon 278,228,225,289-1020; Al Barcomb 268,257,213,258-996; Aaron Pond 215,276,260,231-982; Brad Delisle 227,226,289,227-969; Dennis LaFontaine 246,221,242,257-966; Craig Morrell 256,245,246,213-960; John Confalone 266,248,233,202-949; Dan Wilson 249,265,221,213-948; Devan VanGuilder 233,224,254,236-947; Vinnie Nichols 236,256,236,216-944; Christian Winters 256,223,245,216-940; Barry Bisner 267,223,258-940; Rick Bogholtz 236,232,214,257-939; Matt Hall 267,236,222,212-937; Brandon Boyer 228,235,279-931; Howard Raych 248,202,221,259-930; Frank Cataldo 280,256,220-929; Shawn Junko 269,214,226,216-925; Erik Gordon 244,235,234,211-924; Bob Pearsall 248,224,218,231-921; Tom Yadanza 268,232,221-915; Walter Thorne 237,218,218,239-912; Mark Zingaro 268,205,243-910; Emily Wilson 200,234,247,226-907; Ethan Kelsey 277,251-905; Derek Bruno 206,243,226,226-901; Tim Prouty 233,237,247-900; John Closson 246,228,234-89 7; Adrien Hollister 247,226,205,212-890; Ben Keech 201,247,204,237-889; Ralph Woodcock 202,224,227,235-888; Marc Lambert 226,213,200,247-886; Jason McCotter 260,220,229-879; Meg Ryan 243,244,201-879; Brock Keech 216,221,248-877; Scott George 244,239-871; Jeff LaFave 232,234,222-871; Kara Rapp 226,224,206,214-870; Gary Plansker 219,227,228-869; Al Amodeo 222,260-863; Aaron Holtby 236,212,247-863; Jason Briggs 205,200,226,232-863; Bill Nichols 225,218,215-857; Cory Nichols 238,231-857; Bob Evans 203,237,222-853; John Duguay 224,214,222-852; Jeff Medick 202,207,249-851; Chris Rock 235,248-851; Brian Palmer 235,213,200,201-849; John Morgan Jr. 245,206,234-846; Nick Fuller 244,224,214-839; Anlyn Billington 229,221,219-834; Mike Graves 204,215,226-828; Rick Clothier 217,226,212-826; Brandon Palladino 222,256-822; Chris Bruno 222,208-822; Harold Lawson 203,220,201-819; Ryan Benosky 236-819; Mike White 232,211-817; Nelson Weller 226,203,210-814; Doug Bohannon 221,202,206-811; Larry Varecka 246-804; Sonny Goldsmith 222,203,206-802.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Matinee Dolls — 11/26
Jo Ellen McGuire 178,176,172-526; Sandy Byers 210; Debbie Duell 194.
Tri-county Mixers — 11/26
Jim Brainard 214; Barry Bisner 171,192,237-600; Tony Carroccia 237; Matt Hall 213,184,255-652; Rycky Stark Sr. 219; Fran Taitel 195,168,254-617; Ron Ristau 233; Joe Shortsleeves 182,182,259-623; Craig Baker 209; Donny Clark 216; Brian Ferguson 209,192,199-600; John Monroe 200; Sabrina Harpp 184; Mike Dane 228.
Tyros — 11/26
Sabrina Harpp 178; Barb Arnold 170; Joan Angell 197; Marj Durling 196; Shari Harrison 203,168,195-566; Cathy Hodgkins 179; Irene Mcglashan 187.
L.G. Youngsters — 11/25
Liz White 180,194; Chuck Seaman 229; Steve Maxim 225,214,208-647; John Gunther 191,207,212-610; Fran Taitel 209,193,223-625; Nancy McQueeney 186.
