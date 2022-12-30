Local bowling scores — Dec. 30

SLATE VALLEY LANES
Northern League — 12/27
Bernie Lurvey 226,246-665; Jackie Wallace 185; Jeff Humphries 236,225-658; Barb Barnes 191,187; Dave Dufford 209; Jason Stone 248; Steve Manning 209; Amanda Bourn 182,185; Nick Rice 201,259,277-737; Morgan Conlon 231; Andrew Amerio 202; Matt Rollwagen 203; Sam Mcdonald 225,203-619.
Wednesday Mixed — 12/21
Daryl Baker 212; Tim Cook 203; James Tisi 220; John Teriele 248,235,237-720; David Ricard 203,234-634; Dick Caron 214; D.J. Ludwikowski 233,218-629; Chris Bentley 222,205; Jamie Wescott 225,212-619; Mark Towslee 204,212; Rusty Wescott 247,207,202-656; Alfie Haley 211,213,202-626.
Mettowee League — 12/26
Adam Gordon 225,236-653; Hannah Fifield 209; Roy Fifield 216,248-663; Matt Wood 259,278,232-769; Ray Johnson 216; Chris Gould 209,224-607; Bernie Lurvey 235; Alexis Mack 221,185,191-597; Ashley Marcille 197; Herb Sady 257-632; Richard Gebo 201; Boo Boudrieau 224; John Loomis 216,236-644; Aaron Torress 236; Bubba Jones 216,226,237-679.
Wednesday Mixed — 12/28
David Ricard 224,236,233-693; John Teriele 213,213,-622; Jay Hewitt 228,202-624; Tim Cook 200,243-614; Helen Berthsaume 200; Rusty Wescott 229,236-637; Jamie Wescott 236,257-683; Alfie Haley 228-600.
Coffee & Donut — 12/30
Kim Pauquette 208,182; Linda Holcomb 180; Dona Crandall 186.