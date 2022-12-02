Local bowling scores — Dec. 2

KINGPINS ALLEY
Kingpins Seniors — 11/28
JoEllen McGuire 200; Vic Corbisiero 243; Steve Baker 236,236; Larry Varecka 221,213.
L.G. LANES AND GAMES
Lake George Women — 11/29
Diana Ross 192.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Mettowee — 11/28
Bernie Lurvey 224; Lexi Mack 189; Ashley Marcille 213.226,184-623; Herb Sady 226,224-623; Dan Nelson 201; Tyler Kelly 200; Boo Boudrieau 214; Steph Loomis 205; John Loomis 235,204-624; Cody Seaver 226,236,212-714; Ray Johnson 204; Dick Caron 235; Keith Guinipero 224,244-654; Kim Park 201; Aaron Torress 203,226; Bubba Jones 216,207; Adam Gordon 257-623; Hannah Fifield 183,188-544; Roy Fifield 205,225,200-630; Matt Wood 200,211,212-623.
Northern — 11/29
Bernie Lurvey 223,227-620; Jackie Wallace 27-562; Jeff Humphries 236,237,201-674; Dave Morse 211; Barb Barnes 195; Scott Bourn 228; Nick Rice 256,213-645; Mike Kasuba 207; Morgan Conlon 244; Joel Rudnicki 213; Jeff Ludwikowski 244.
Coffee & Donut — 12/2
Roxanne Peck 208,193-570; Shirley Reid 180.
Wednesday Mixed — 12/30
Alphie Haley 245-627; Sam Mcdonald 264; John Teriele 235-626; George Mcintyre 222; Jason Tooley 246,204-633; Jamie Greene 202,279,200-681; Mark Towslee 200,205,229-634; David Ricard 226; Clint Dekalb 246,237-657.