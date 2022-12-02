 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local bowling scores — Dec. 2

  • 0

KINGPINS ALLEY

Kingpins Seniors — 11/28

JoEllen McGuire 200; Vic Corbisiero 243; Steve Baker 236,236; Larry Varecka 221,213.

L.G. LANES AND GAMES

Lake George Women — 11/29

Diana Ross 192.

SLATE VALLEY LANES

Mettowee — 11/28

Bernie Lurvey 224; Lexi Mack 189; Ashley Marcille 213.226,184-623; Herb Sady 226,224-623; Dan Nelson 201; Tyler Kelly 200; Boo Boudrieau 214; Steph Loomis 205; John Loomis 235,204-624; Cody Seaver 226,236,212-714; Ray Johnson 204; Dick Caron 235; Keith Guinipero 224,244-654; Kim Park 201; Aaron Torress 203,226; Bubba Jones 216,207; Adam Gordon 257-623; Hannah Fifield 183,188-544; Roy Fifield 205,225,200-630; Matt Wood 200,211,212-623.

People are also reading…

Northern — 11/29

Bernie Lurvey 223,227-620; Jackie Wallace 27-562; Jeff Humphries 236,237,201-674; Dave Morse 211; Barb Barnes 195; Scott Bourn 228; Nick Rice 256,213-645; Mike Kasuba 207; Morgan Conlon 244; Joel Rudnicki 213; Jeff Ludwikowski 244.

Coffee & Donut — 12/2

Roxanne Peck 208,193-570; Shirley Reid 180.

Wednesday Mixed — 12/30

Alphie Haley 245-627; Sam Mcdonald 264; John Teriele 235-626; George Mcintyre 222; Jason Tooley 246,204-633; Jamie Greene 202,279,200-681; Mark Towslee 200,205,229-634; David Ricard 226; Clint Dekalb 246,237-657.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News