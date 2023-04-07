Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 4/3
Joellen McGuire 183; Vic Corbisiero 201; Mark Dahlin 243; Larry Varecka 200,213; Steve Baker 211,216.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Tyros — 4/4
Helen Powers 191; Judy Fay 180; Cathy Hodgkins 161,189,198-548; Liz White 186.
Tri-County Mixers — 4/4
Matt Hall 206,223,213- 642; Carl Brainard 209; Michele Stark 188; Andrea VanDerwarker 174,198,197-569; Krystle Smith 184; Ron Ristau 234; Mark Polverelli 204; Sabrina Harpp 207; Mike Dane 209; LamBra Lamphier 196,214,192-602; Mike Mulcahy 212; Kevin Mulcahy 232; Riley May 208; Chris May 235,194,213-642; Brian Ferguson 202; Donny Clark 226; Kevin Ferguson 181,205,254-640.
Koffee Klatchers — 4/6
Hazell Annesi 191.
Slate Valley Lanes
Northern League —4/3
John Hollister 208; Bernie Lurvey 226; Jeff Humphries 278,232,235-745; Diane Taft 190,198,178-566; Dave Morse 268,216-675; Amanda Bourn 191; Scott Bourn 210; Nick Rice 203; Amy Orvis 204; Joel Rudnicki 226; Jeff Ludwikowski 236; Dick Caron 204.