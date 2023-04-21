Kingpins Alley
Kingpins Seniors — 4/17
Steve Baker 203; Larry Varecka 224, 212.
Too Cold for Golf Scramble — 4/18
Gus Carayiannis 216,230,193; John Underwood 211,212,203-626; Steve Showers 223,195-593; Jim Finamore 197,189,195-581; Frank Pelletier 183,202,191-576; Mike O'Neill 193,181-552.
Slate Valley Lanes — 4/18
Northern League
Bernie Lurvey 200,226; Jeff Humphries 200,235-615; Diane Taft 202; Dave Morse 287,229-694; Andy Stone 217; Joe Donaldson 221; Josh Williams 214; Ann Kelley 188; Matt Rollwagen 200; Jeff Ludwikowski 209,212-612.
Coffee & Donut — 4/21
Gail Mead 192; Marsha Smith 193; Laura Fedler 187,197-551; Theresa Jones 182,258-604; Roxanne Peck 186; Dona Crandall 208; Sandi Behan 186,209,213-608; Elaine Decker 195; Shirley Reid 209-545; Sue Pardy 181,201,202-584.