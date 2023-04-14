KINGPINS ALLEY
Kingpins Seniors — 4/10
Mark Dahlin 201; Paul Clements 215.
L.G. Lanes and Games
Tyros — 4/11
Cathy Hodgkins 191; Barb Arnold 191.
Tri-County Mixers — 4/11
Michele Stark 181; Andrea VanDerwarker 183; Jay Shortsleeves 200; Craig Baker 205; Kevin Ferguson 223,199,237-659; Mark Polverelli 203; Josh Lylyk 226; Kevin Mulcahy 247; Tony Carroccia 210; Chris Parker 203,201; Matt Hall 217,169,246-632; Fred Supry lll 202; Dennis Burrows 233,211,177-621; LamBra Lamphier 207.
Koffee Klatchers — 4/13
Krystle Smith 217; Debbie Duell 161,190,194-545; Hazell Annesi 192.
Slate Valley Lanes
Northern League — 4/11
Carlene Kasuba 180; John Hollister 218; Bernie Lurvey 254; Jackie Wallace 182,194; Jeff Humphries 225,202-611; Dave Morse 214,210-623; Barb Barnes 191; Paul Dufford 220; Andy Stone 212; Nick Rice 231,258-651; Sue Kasuba 190; Jeff Ludwikowski 203,244-625.