LIVE STATE ROUNDUP: Underdog Ichabod Crane among Saturday's winners

GLENS FALLS — When the game is on the line, Alex Schmidt wants the basketball in his hands.

On Saturday afternoon, Ichabod Crane's junior point guard scored 10 of the Riders' final 12 points — making 6 of 8 foul shots in the final 51 seconds of a 53-43 Class B semifinal victory over Allegany-Limestone.

"This is what I live for," said Schmidt, who finished with 17 points. "Every kid growing up wants to be a point guard, wants to grow up and lead their team and control the ball, and that's what I wanted to do."

Now, perhaps the unlikeliest team in the State Boys Basketball Tournament — Ichabod Crane was the sixth seed in Section II — moves on to Sunday's Class B championship game against Friends Academy. That game tips off at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Ichabod Crane, which trailed 31-26 early in the third quarter, seized control with an 11-0 run. After Allegany-Limestone closed within 47-43 with 1:20 left in regulation, Schmidt sealed the win at the foul line. The Riders outscored the Gators 27-14 in the second half.

"We're really confident when he goes to the line," said senior forward Brett Richards, who led the Riders with 19 points and 14 rebounds, 11 off the defensive glass. "We know he's going to hit them, he hits them all the time in practice. When he gets fouled we know it's usually two points."

For a program that had not won a sectional title since 1963, and a team that started the season 3-5 with COVID issues, this run — the Riders have won 17 of their last 19 games — is the stuff of dreams.

"It's an unreal feeling," Richards said. "It's great, going through sectionals, regionals and states knowing that technically we're not supposed to be here — so there's no pressure, we just do our thing."

Ichabod Crane's thing is tough defense, getting to the boards and uptempo transition offense. For much of the first half, its pace was a little too fast, as rushed shots and turnovers plagued the Riders' start.

"We have a lot of good guards, we're good at pushing the ball — defense leads to offense," Schmidt said. "We were giving up too many open shots, not enough hands up on guys. We knew once we got to the second half, we started getting hands up, started getting rebounds, started outletting the ball and getting out in transition, we would be successful. And that's exactly what we did."

Allegany-Limestone was the Riders' mirror image in the tournament — the same 19-7 record coming in, the same No. 6 seeding in Section VI. A matchup of underdogs, Richards said.

The Gators' focal point was Tyler Curran, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Schmidt shut him down in the second half.

"We knew that No. 3 (Curran) was a really good player, but we also knew we couldn't leave one player on him the whole game," Ichabod Crane coach Will Ferguson said. "We had Jack (Mullins) on him in the first half, he did a great job, and when we switched to Alex, he just turned up the intensity."

Friends tops Seton

Friends Academy rallied from a 41-35 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Seton Catholic of Binghamton 56-50 in a Class B semifinal at the State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The Quakers, the Section VIII champs from Locust Valley in Nassau County, battled back behind layups by 6-foot-8 center C.J. Williams and Malachi Polson.

With 3:55 left in regulation, Logan Mott buried a corner 3 to pull Friends into a 46-46 tie, and the Quakers (23-2) took the lead when Gabe Ferencz sank a pair of free throws.

Kaelin Thomas, who led Seton Catholic (20-3) with a game-high 23 points, twice pulled the Saints even in the next minute.

However, Polson gave Friends the lead for good, 52-50, on a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 1:35 remaining. The Saints turned the ball over out of bounds at the other end, and Friends ran the clock down to 22 seconds before Polson canned another jumper.

Williams led Friends with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Polson added 15 points and Ferencz had 10. Jaden Short, Seton Catholic's 6-8 center, finished with nine points and Thomas had eight rebounds.

Spartans hang on

New Hartford secured a spot in the Class A state championship game by hanging on for a 52-50 win over Amherst.

In a tight finish, Amherst's Nick Moore scored with 4 seconds to play to pull the Tigers within two, but New Hartford did not need to inbound — Amherst was out of timeouts and the clock ran out.

The Section III champion Spartans (24-2), who were powered by Zach Philipkoski's 28 points and seven rebounds, advance to face Manhasset in the state final on Sunday at 1 p.m.

New Hartford took a 49-44 lead with under a minute to play on a layup by Will Trela, then Colton Suriano was fouled hard going up for another steal-and-layup. Suriano made one of two for a six-point cushion.

However, Amherst (23-3) was not finished. Teddy McDuffie, who finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds, drove in for a basket. Moore then intercepted the Spartans' next pass off the inbounds and immediately drained a layup to pull the Tigers within 50-48 with 13 seconds left.

Amherst promptly fouled Philipkoski, who made a pair of foul shots for a 52-48 Spartans cushion against Moore's final basket.

Andrew Durr netted nine points for New Hartford. Moore finished with 10 points for Amherst.

Manhasset advances

Liam Connor scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Manhasset to a 69-55 victory over Poughkeepsie in the Class A semifinals.

The Indians, who improved to 24-1, led for most of the contest as they also got 16 points from Mike Notias and 10 points from James Notias. Liam Buckley chipped in with nine points and seven boards for the Section VIII champions.

The Pioneers (18-9) were led by senior twins Jaysean and Jahlyl Morgan. Jaysean Morgan scored 25 points, and Jahlyl added nine points. Dahomey Francis netted 11 points for Poughkeepsie.

