LIVE STATE ROUNDUP: Stillwater loses in final; Underdog Ichabod Crane is a winner (Complete)

GLENS FALLS — They'll remember that moment, these young Stillwater basketball players.

They'll remember watching Newfield celebrate Saturday night after its 87-62 victory over the Warriors in the Class C championship game of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

If they are able to return to Cool Insuring Arena next year or the year after, that moment will be a foundation to build on.

"These sophomores are real competitive — they'll think about this and it will burn in their belly for a long time," said Stillwater head coach Bruce Lilac, whose No. 2-ranked team finished 23-4. "It will make us better basketball players, it will make us better people."

"We want to remember that," said sophomore center Jaxon Mueller, who scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. "If we get back here, we want to be on their end of it."

Fourth-ranked Newfield (23-4) won its first state championship behind a brilliant shooting performance, making 47.7% (21 of 40) from the floor, including 11 of 27 from 3-point range.

Tournament MVP Jalen Hardison dominated for the Trojans, scoring a game-high 31 points and playing defense seemingly all over the court.

"I ain't surprised," Newfield coach Mike Nembhard said with a smile. "I've been watching him since fifth, sixth grade and I knew back then he was gonna be a great player. What's scary about it is he's a junior, he's coming back next year. He's our leader, he's our quarterback, he's a great kid as well."

"I just knew I had to be aggressive this game," Hardison said. "We knew after that game (Friday) that all of us had to step up, all of us had to play a part and that showed tonight. Everybody was hitting their shots and we were just playing lockdown defense."

The Trojans, who led 34-26 at halftime, seized control with a 16-4 run to open the third quarter — getting 3-pointers from Austin Jenney, Zach Taylor and Hardison to pull away to a 50-30 lead.

Jenney finished with 19 points and Taylor added 14 for Newfield.

Meanwhile, Stillwater struggled with its shooting for a chunk of the second and third quarters. The Warriors made nearly 40% of their shots, but only had four 3-pointers in the game.

Senior point guard C.J. McNeil and sophomore Lukas Lilac each scored 17 for Stillwater.

"They hit a lot of big shots," Bruce Lilac said. "We tried to score 2's, they scored 3's — that's tough to overcome."

"They weren't missing," McNeil said. "Our shots weren't falling tonight, and theirs were — that was it."

When the Warriors closed within 61-49 on a McNeil trey early in the fourth quarter, Newfield answered with a scorching 16-3 run to put the game away.

The Trojans also got Stillwater completely out of its offensive flow. Big bodies Garrett Porter and Tony Ellison stuffed Mueller inside, keeping him from the ball and leaning on him when he did.

"On defense, we were trying to keep them out of the paint because they're really strong inside," Hardison said. "They wanted to bully us inside and we really locked in and clogged the paint for them."

"We challenged our guys to try to deny No. 50 (Mueller) and keep No. 1 (McNeil) in front of us," Nembhard said. "We did that tonight and we got the 'W.'"

"We wanted to pound the ball inside," Bruce Lilac said. "We got some really good looks in the first half, they made some adjustments, we still tried to get it in. We missed some bunnies tonight — that happens in big games when you play defense as well as these guys do. They made it really hard for us, but my guys competed."

Crane makes title game

When the game is on the line, Alex Schmidt wants the basketball in his hands.

On Saturday afternoon, Ichabod Crane's junior point guard scored 10 of the Riders' final 12 points — making 6 of 8 foul shots in the final 51 seconds of a 53-43 Class B semifinal victory over Allegany-Limestone.

"This is what I live for," said Schmidt, who finished with 17 points. "Every kid growing up wants to be a point guard, wants to grow up and lead their team and control the ball, and that's what I wanted to do."

Now, perhaps the unlikeliest team in the State Boys Basketball Tournament — Ichabod Crane was the sixth seed in Section II — moves on to Sunday's Class B championship game against Friends Academy. That game tips off at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Ichabod Crane, which trailed 31-26 early in the third quarter, seized control with an 11-0 run. After Allegany-Limestone closed within 47-43 with 1:20 left in regulation, Schmidt sealed the win at the foul line. The Riders outscored the Gators 27-14 in the second half.

"We're really confident when he goes to the line," said senior forward Brett Richards, who led the Riders with 19 points and 14 rebounds, 11 off the defensive glass. "We know he's going to hit them, he hits them all the time in practice. When he gets fouled we know it's usually two points."

For a program that had not won a sectional title since 1963, and a team that started the season 3-5 with COVID issues, this run — the Riders have won 17 of their last 19 games — is the stuff of dreams.

"It's an unreal feeling," Richards said. "It's great, going through sectionals, regionals and states knowing that technically we're not supposed to be here — so there's no pressure, we just do our thing."

Ichabod Crane's thing is tough defense, getting to the boards and uptempo transition offense. For much of the first half, its pace was a little too fast, as rushed shots and turnovers plagued the Riders' start.

"We have a lot of good guards, we're good at pushing the ball — defense leads to offense," Schmidt said. "We were giving up too many open shots, not enough hands up on guys. We knew once we got to the second half, we started getting hands up, started getting rebounds, started outletting the ball and getting out in transition, we would be successful. And that's exactly what we did."

Allegany-Limestone was the Riders' mirror image in the tournament — the same 19-7 record coming in, the same No. 6 seeding in Section VI. A matchup of underdogs, Richards said.

The Gators' focal point was Tyler Curran, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Schmidt shut him down in the second half.

"We knew that No. 3 (Curran) was a really good player, but we also knew we couldn't leave one player on him the whole game," Ichabod Crane coach Will Ferguson said. "We had Jack (Mullins) on him in the first half, he did a great job, and when we switched to Alex, he just turned up the intensity."

Unbeaten Vikings win Class D

Only two years old, the merged Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team has yet to lose.

The undefeated Vikings added a 38th consecutive victory and the Class D state championship to their list, as they defeated Heuvelton 70-58 on Saturday night in the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Sparked by its collection of super-quick, spidery guards, Avoca-Prattsburgh wrapped up a perfect 27-0 season. Pacey Hopkins led the way with 24 points, with Class D tournament MVP Macoy Putnam and Hayden Abbott adding 11 apiece.

Avoca and Prattsburgh had each won a state Class D title in the past — Avoca in 1989, Prattsburgh in 1991, both also undefeated teams.

The Vikings shot the lights out, shooting 44% from the floor in the first half and 38.5% for the game.

Avoca-Prattsburgh blew open the game in the first half. Leading 13-12 with three minutes left in the first quarter, the Vikings went on a scorching 19-4 run over the next nine minutes to open a 32-16 lead. They led 37-21 at the half, with Hopkins and Putnam combining for 18 points.

The Vikings extended their lead to 49-29 by late in the third quarter, but Heuvelton finished the period on an 11-2 run to pull within 51-40.

In the fourth, the Bulldogs (23-5) battled back within 61-54 after a Jedidia Crayford 3-pointer with two minutes left, but could get no closer as the Vikings sealed victory at the foul line.

Heuvelton was led by all-tournament players Nate Mashaw with 16 points and Tristan Lovely with 13. Crayford added 11.

Knights are perfect

Mount Vernon capped off an undefeated season with the program's 12th state title, as the Knights held on for a 55-45 Class AA championship victory over Green Tech.

It was Mount Vernon's first state championship since 2017, and, with a 24-0 record, its fourth undefeated title.

Elijah Morris scored a game-high 22 points and tournament MVP DeMarley Taylor finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights. Brandon Sinclair added nine rebounds.

Green Tech (21-3), the Section II champion from Albany, battled impressively throughout the game, using a 16-4 run to take a 26-20 lead late in the second quarter. The Eagles led 28-24 at the half, but Mount Vernon rallied.

The Knights led 42-38 after three quarters behind eight straight points from Taylor, then held off Green Tech down the stretch. The Eagles got a three-point play from Dayshaun Walton to pull within 50-45 with 1:11 left, but got no closer.

Walton led Green Tech with 20 points and Zaveon Little added 11.

Friends tops Seton

Friends Academy rallied from a 41-35 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Seton Catholic of Binghamton 56-50 in a Class B semifinal at the State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The Quakers, the Section VIII champs from Locust Valley in Nassau County, battled back behind layups by 6-foot-8 center C.J. Williams and Malachi Polson.

With 3:55 left in regulation, Logan Mott buried a corner 3 to pull Friends into a 46-46 tie, and the Quakers (23-2) took the lead when Gabe Ferencz sank a pair of free throws.

Kaelin Thomas, who led Seton Catholic (20-3) with a game-high 23 points, twice pulled the Saints even in the next minute.

However, Polson gave Friends the lead for good, 52-50, on a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 1:35 remaining. The Saints turned the ball over out of bounds at the other end, and Friends ran the clock down to 22 seconds before Polson canned another jumper.

Williams led Friends with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Polson added 15 points and Ferencz had 10. Jaden Short, Seton Catholic's 6-8 center, finished with nine points and Thomas had eight rebounds.

Spartans hang on

New Hartford secured a spot in the Class A state championship game by hanging on for a 52-50 win over Amherst.

In a tight finish, Amherst's Nick Moore scored with 4 seconds to play to pull the Tigers within two, but New Hartford did not need to inbound — Amherst was out of timeouts and the clock ran out.

The Section III champion Spartans (24-2), who were powered by Zach Philipkoski's 28 points and seven rebounds, advance to face Manhasset in the state final on Sunday at 1 p.m.

New Hartford took a 49-44 lead with under a minute to play on a layup by Will Trela, then Colton Suriano was fouled hard going up for another steal-and-layup. Suriano made one of two for a six-point cushion.

However, Amherst (23-3) was not finished. Teddy McDuffie, who finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds, drove in for a basket. Moore then intercepted the Spartans' next pass off the inbounds and immediately drained a layup to pull the Tigers within 50-48 with 13 seconds left.

Amherst promptly fouled Philipkoski, who made a pair of foul shots for a 52-48 Spartans cushion against Moore's final basket.

Andrew Durr netted nine points for New Hartford. Moore finished with 10 points for Amherst.

Manhasset advances

Liam Connor scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Manhasset to a 69-55 victory over Poughkeepsie in the Class A semifinals.

The Indians, who improved to 24-1, led for most of the contest as they also got 16 points from Mike Notias and 10 points from James Notias. Liam Buckley chipped in with nine points and seven boards for the Section VIII champions.

The Pioneers (18-9) were led by senior twins Jaysean and Jahlyl Morgan. Jaysean Morgan scored 25 points, and Jahlyl added nine points. Dahomey Francis netted 11 points for Poughkeepsie.

