LIVE STATE ROUNDUP: Friends, Spartans, Manhasset advance

GLENS FALLS — Friends Academy rallied from a 41-35 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Seton Catholic of Binghamton 56-50 in a Class B semifinal at the State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The Quakers, the Section VIII champs from Locust Valley in Nassau County, battled back behind layups by 6-foot-8 center C.J. Williams and Malachi Polson.

With 3:55 left in regulation, Logan Mott buried a corner 3 to pull Friends into a 46-46 tie, and the Quakers (23-2) took the lead when Gabe Ferencz sank a pair of free throws.

Kaelin Thomas, who led Seton Catholic (20-3) with a game-high 23 points, twice pulled the Saints even in the next minute.

However, Polson gave Friends the lead for good, 52-50, on a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 1:35 remaining. The Saints turned the ball over out of bounds at the other end, and Friends ran the clock down to 22 seconds before Polson canned another jumper.

Williams led Friends with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Polson added 15 points and Ferencz had 10. Jaden Short, Seton Catholic's 6-8 center, finished with nine points and Thomas had eight rebounds.

Spartans hang on

New Hartford secured a spot in the Class A state championship game by hanging on for a 52-50 win over Amherst.

In a tight finish, Amherst's Nick Moore scored with 4 seconds to play to pull the Tigers within two, but New Hartford did not need to inbound — Amherst was out of timeouts and the clock ran out.

The Section III champion Spartans (24-2), who were powered by Zach Philipkoski's 28 points and seven rebounds, advance to face Manhasset in the state final on Sunday at 1 p.m.

New Hartford took a 49-44 lead with under a minute to play on a layup by Will Trela, then Colton Suriano was fouled hard going up for another steal-and-layup. Suriano made one of two for a six-point cushion.

However, Amherst (23-3) was not finished. Teddy McDuffie, who finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds, drove in for a basket. Moore then intercepted the Spartans' next pass off the inbounds and immediately drained a layup to pull the Tigers within 50-48 with 13 seconds left.

Amherst promptly fouled Philipkoski, who made a pair of foul shots for a 52-48 Spartans cushion against Moore's final basket.

Andrew Durr netted nine points for New Hartford. Moore finished with 10 points for Amherst.

Manhasset advances

Liam Connor scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Manhasset to a 69-55 victory over Poughkeepsie in the Class A semifinals.

The Indians, who improved to 24-1, led for most of the contest as they also got 16 points from Mike Notias and 10 points from James Notias. Liam Buckley chipped in with nine points and seven boards for the Section VIII champions.

The Pioneers (18-9) were led by senior twins Jaysean and Jahlyl Morgan. Jaysean Morgan scored 25 points, and Jahlyl added nine points. Dahomey Francis netted 11 points for Poughkeepsie.

