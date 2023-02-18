Kate McDonough finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks as South Glens Falls beat Troy 53-41 in the opening round of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (18-3) move on to meet No. 3 Queensbury in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at Catholic Central (6 p.m.). Queensbury and South High shared the Foothills Council championship this season.

Jordan Wolfe recorded 13 points and Bailee Wolfe had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Alivia Killian contributed six points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 29-18 at the half.

Kate Gilooly led Troy with 12 points.

This roundup will be updated as more games come in throughout the day and evening.

