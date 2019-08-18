HUDSON FALLS — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls finished first overall Sunday in the 35th annual Tony Luciano 5K Road Race, running a top time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds.
Matthew and Alexander Califano, both 13, finished second and third, respectively, followed by Adam Ostrander of Queensbury and Philip Spiezio of Greenwich.
Karen Linendoll of Hudson Falls was the top female finisher, placing seventh overall in 22:30. Patty Moore of Queensbury followed in eighth place.
