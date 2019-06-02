GRANVILLE — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls and Teagan Wright of Greenwich were the top finishers in the 10th annual Rail Trail to Footbridge 5K race on Saturday.
Linendoll was the first runner across the finish line, covering the course in 17 minutes, 23 seconds, more than a minute ahead of the rest of the field. Josiah Aubrey was second and Owen Burnham took third.
