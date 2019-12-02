Linendoll tops field in Reindeer Run Post-Star staff report 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save QUEENSBURY — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls finished first in the 4-mile Reindeer Run at SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.Linendoll ran the course in 22:29, almost one minute faster than the next runner. Tim Van Orden was second, followed by Shaun Donegan. Emily Bryans of Delanson was the top female runner in 26:33. Karen Linendoll was second, followed by Sarah Piper. × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} The race was completed by 105 runners. Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Karen Linendoll Emily Bryans Jason Linendoll Athletics Zoology Tim Van Orden Reindeer Shaun Donegan Run Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winter storm expected to drop up to foot of snow through Monday UPDATED: Winter storm warning issued as forecast takes shape Woman arrested for gun threat at Glens Falls coffee shop UPDATE: Odie the dog made it home before the snow Glens Falls woman charged with DWI after crash View All Promotions promotion Send us your prom photos promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? Print Ads Other QUEENSBURY VFW POST - Ad from 2019-11-26 Nov 26, 2019 Queensbury VFW 32 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-792-5293 Website Other SE KITCHENS AND BATHS - Ad from 2019-12-02 18 hrs ago Other Howard Hanna Real Estate Realty USA - Ad from 2019-12-01 Dec 1, 2019 Howard Hanna Queensbury Office 63 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 1-518-798-3636 Website Other KAREN BUTTLING - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Car WHITEMAN CHEVROLET - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 Whiteman Chevrolet Po Box 230, Glens Falls, NY 12801 800-649-2196 Website Car NEMER FORD - Ad from 2019-11-28 Nov 28, 2019 Nemer Ford 323 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-8834 Website Other RYANS COUNTRY GARDEN/FLOWER OUTLET - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Ryan's Country Garden/Flower Outlet 955 State Rt 149, Lake George, NY 12845 518-792-2977 Other CENTURY 21 POTVIN REALTY - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Century 21 Boyle Realty 12 Harrison Ave, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-798-3282 Website Other GLENWOOD MANOR ANTIQUES - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Glenwood Manor Antiques 60 Glenwood Ave Ste 1, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-4747 Other FLOORMASTER - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Floormaster Of Glens Falls Incorporated 63 Quaker Road Mark Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-3367 Website
