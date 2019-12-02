{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls finished first in the 4-mile Reindeer Run at SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.

Linendoll ran the course in 22:29, almost one minute faster than the next runner. Tim Van Orden was second, followed by Shaun Donegan.

Emily Bryans of Delanson was the top female runner in 26:33. Karen Linendoll was second, followed by Sarah Piper.

The race was completed by 105 runners.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments