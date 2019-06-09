{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls won the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday with a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field.

Tillman Philo and Timothy Bardin were the next two runners across the finish line. Patty Moore of Queensbury was the top female runner in 22:36, followed by Karen Linendoll and Susan Keely.

Holden Decker of Ballston Spa was the winner of the Moreau Mile in 4:50. Moore was the top woman in the field in 6:55.

