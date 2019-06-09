Linendoll, Moore top field in Betar Byway 5K 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls won the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday with a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Tillman Philo and Timothy Bardin were the next two runners across the finish line. Patty Moore of Queensbury was the top female runner in 22:36, followed by Karen Linendoll and Susan Keely. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Holden Decker of Ballston Spa was the winner of the Moreau Mile in 4:50. Moore was the top woman in the field in 6:55. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Patty Moore Jason Linendoll Sport Timothy Bardin Tillman Philo Holden Decker Moreau Mile Karen Linendoll Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man arrested for robbery in South Glens Falls Warrensburg school mourns loss of teacher, mentor Police: Whitehall man's death came during fishing outing Police: Driver had 0.32 percent BAC Man acquitted in Washington County rape case View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season are you? promotion spotlight Test your lawn care IQ Print Ads Jewelry NORTHEASTERN FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-06-09 17 hrs ago NORTHEASTERN FINE JEWELRY 1607 UNION STREET, SCHENECTADY, NY 12309 518-372-3604 Pet WINDY MOUNTAIN KENNELS - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 WINDY MOUNTAIN KENNELS 87 HULLET RD, GRANVILLE, NY 12832 518-642-3046 Sale GOODALES USED FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Goodale's Used Furniture 51 Feeder St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-747-0520 Website Other MARKETING/HOUSE FREE - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Home BINLEY FLORIST - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Binley Florist 773 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-792-9375 Website Restaurant STEVES PLACE - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Steve's Place 194 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-793-5855 Currently Open Website Floor HOME IMPROVEMENT GALLERY - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Home Improvement Gallery Incorporated 10 SARATOGA RD, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 518-745-5097 Website Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-06-09 17 hrs ago Hobby Lobby Corporate Offices 7707 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Service TROPICAL TANN - Ad from 2019-06-09 17 hrs ago Tropical Tann Northway Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-7321 Website Sale ADIRONDACK WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL TRADE - Ad from 2019-06-09 17 hrs ago
