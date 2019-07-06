{{featured_button_text}}

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls was the overall winner of Saturday's Run for Rotary 5K with a time of 17:37. Sam Grimmke of Greenwich was third.

Annabel Gregg of Greenwich was the top female finisher in 21:36. Kayla Nowicki of Granville was second among the women.

