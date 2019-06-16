QUEENSBURY — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls set a course record in the Run for the Ages 5K, held Saturday to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Glens Falls Senior Center.
Linendoll finished the race in 16 minutes, 54 seconds to set the new mark, beating runner-up Oliver Hall by nearly two minutes. Ethan Stark finished third, just ahead of Dakota Patterson-Ridgeway.
Marie Busse of Glens Falls was the first female finisher with a time of 24:16, followed by Jennifer Graves and Em Stanton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.