{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls set a course record in the Run for the Ages 5K, held Saturday to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Glens Falls Senior Center.

Linendoll finished the race in 16 minutes, 54 seconds to set the new mark, beating runner-up Oliver Hall by nearly two minutes. Ethan Stark finished third, just ahead of Dakota Patterson-Ridgeway.

Marie Busse of Glens Falls was the first female finisher with a time of 24:16, followed by Jennifer Graves and Em Stanton.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments