SECTION II OPENER
(at Gore Mt. Nordic Center)
BOYS
Team scores — Mt. Greylock 22, Queensbury 22, Shen 55, Lake George 72, Glens Falls 77, Saratoga 78, Mayfield 116, Scotia 127, Johnstown 137.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Paul Lindsey (LG);10:24.3
2. Nick Logan (Q);10:32.4
3. Col McDermott (MG);10:50.7
4. Lucas Jenkin (Q);10:52.5
5. Diego Schillaci (NP);10:54.3
Other Local Top 25
6. Gabe Smith (Jnb);11:05.3
12. Corben Craig (HV);11:45.4
16. Liam Rodewald (Q);11:55.1
17. Teddy Borgos (Q);11:56.4
18. Benjamin Jenkin (Q);11:59.3
19. Paul Trackey (GF);12:04.8
21. Owen Burr (GF);13:04.0
23. Ethan Murphy (Sar);13:31.3
You have free articles remaining.
24. Evan Powell (Q);13:38.4
25. Ethan Maliszewski (Sar);13:57.7
GIRLS
Team scores — Mt. Greylock 13, Mayfield 19, Glens Falls 31, Scotia 41, Queensbury 43, Lake George 70, Guilderland 71.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Madison Relyea (May);12:05.8
2. Brandi Gill (MG);12:39.0
3. Katrin Schreiner (HL);12:53.1
4. Juliann Lawson (MG);13:35.1
5. Katie Culliton (GF);13:44.6
Other Local Top 25
8. Lorraina Guay (Q);13:47.1
11. Sheridan Millington (Jnb);14:37.2
14. Liz Rayden (LG);15:29.4
15. Brittany Barton (Q);16:02.4
20. Kasandra Webb (Q);16:43.0
22. Juli Afsar-Keshmiri (Q);17:29.5
24. Olivia McCormick (Q);17:55.3
25. Maddie Biles (LG);18:00.3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.