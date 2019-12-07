SECTION II OPENER
(at Gore Mt. Nordic Center)
BOYS
Team scores — Mt. Greylock 22, Queensbury 22, Shen 55, Lake George 72, Glens Falls 77, Saratoga 78, Mayfield 116, Scotia 127, Johnstown 137.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Paul Lindsay (LG) 10:24.3
2. Nick Logan (Q) 10:32.4
3. Col McDermott (MG) 10:50.7
4. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 10:52.5
5. Diego Schillaci (NP) 10:54.3
Other Local Top 25
6. Gabe Smith (Jnb) 11:05.3
12. Corben Craig (HV) 11:45.4
16. Liam Rodewald (Q) 11:55.1
17. Teddy Borgos (Q) 11:56.4
18. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 11:59.3
19. Paul Trackey (GF) 12:04.8
21. Owen Burr (GF) 13:04.0
23. Ethan Murphy (Sar) 13:31.3
24. Evan Powell (Q) 13:38.4
25. Ethan Maliszewski (Sar) 13:57.7
GIRLS
Team scores — Mt. Greylock 13, Mayfield 19, Glens Falls 31, Scotia 41, Queensbury 43, Lake George 70, Guilderland 71.
Top 5 Finishers
1. Madison Relyea (May) 12:05.8
2. Brandi Gill (MG) 12:39.0
3. Katrin Schreiner (HL) 12:53.1
4. Juliann Lawson (MG) 13:35.1
5. Katie Culliton (GF) 13:44.6
Other Local Top 25
8. Lorraina Guay (Q) 13:47.1
11. Sheridan Millington (Jnb) 14:37.2
14. Liz Rayden (LG) 15:29.4
15. Brittany Barton (Q) 16:02.4
20. Kasandra Webb (Q) 16:43.0
22. Juli Afsar-Keshmiri (Q) 17:29.5
24. Olivia McCormick (Q) 17:55.3
25. Maddie Biles (LG) 18:00.3
