SECTION II OPENER

(at Gore Mt. Nordic Center)

BOYS

Team scores — Mt. Greylock 22, Queensbury 22, Shen 55, Lake George 72, Glens Falls 77, Saratoga 78, Mayfield 116, Scotia 127, Johnstown 137.

Top 5 Finishers

1. Paul Lindsay (LG) 10:24.3

2. Nick Logan (Q) 10:32.4

3. Col McDermott (MG) 10:50.7

4. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 10:52.5

5. Diego Schillaci (NP) 10:54.3

Other Local Top 25

6. Gabe Smith (Jnb) 11:05.3

12. Corben Craig (HV) 11:45.4

16. Liam Rodewald (Q) 11:55.1

17. Teddy Borgos (Q) 11:56.4

18. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 11:59.3

19. Paul Trackey (GF) 12:04.8

21. Owen Burr (GF) 13:04.0

23. Ethan Murphy (Sar) 13:31.3

24. Evan Powell (Q) 13:38.4

25. Ethan Maliszewski (Sar) 13:57.7

GIRLS

Team scores — Mt. Greylock 13, Mayfield 19, Glens Falls 31, Scotia 41, Queensbury 43, Lake George 70, Guilderland 71.

Top 5 Finishers

1. Madison Relyea (May) 12:05.8

2. Brandi Gill (MG) 12:39.0

3. Katrin Schreiner (HL) 12:53.1

4. Juliann Lawson (MG) 13:35.1

5. Katie Culliton (GF) 13:44.6

Other Local Top 25

8. Lorraina Guay (Q) 13:47.1

11. Sheridan Millington (Jnb) 14:37.2

14. Liz Rayden (LG) 15:29.4

15. Brittany Barton (Q) 16:02.4

20. Kasandra Webb (Q) 16:43.0

22. Juli Afsar-Keshmiri (Q) 17:29.5

24. Olivia McCormick (Q) 17:55.3

25. Maddie Biles (LG) 18:00.3

