{{featured_button_text}}

Albany's Jon Lindenauer was the overall winner in the 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) Race to the Lakes on Saturday. The race began at SUNY Adirondack and finished in Lake George. 

Lindenauer completed the course in 50 minutes, 42 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls (54:33). Queensbury's Alexander Benway was third in 56:08.

Saratoga Springs' Erin Lopez was the top female finisher and fourth overall in 1:02:17. The next two female finishers were Saratoga Springs' Alyson Dalton (1:05:22) and Watervliet's Emily Franko (1:07:17).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments