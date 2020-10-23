Like others, Endieveri missing his senior college season

Endieveri said he and his seven housemates have a makeshift gym set up in the living room to keep themselves busy and active.

“It’s been a lot of sitting around, no football, online classes,” the 6-foot-2, 250-pound lineman said. “It’s nice that we have the weights at the house. We have 500 pounds worth of plates, a weight bench, barbell on the rack. The school is letting us use some heavy dumbbells, since they’re not training anyone right now.”

Most of Endieveri’s time is dedicated to working on his classwork for his coaching major. This semester, he has classes like history of sports in American culture, principles and theories of coaching, exercise physiology and sports nutrition.

“I have a bunch of 300 and 400 level classes,” he said. “I just want to pass my classes.”

Last March, when the pandemic shutdown sent most college students home for the rest of the spring semester, it cut short spring football practice for Endieveri and his teammates.

He and his housemates stayed in their off-campus housing in Cortland for most of the summer, lifting weights and running on the turf at a nearby high school — preparing for a fall football season that never came.