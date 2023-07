Raeghan Liebig pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Hartford escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to beat Ticonderoga 9-4 in Tri-County Middle League softball.

Laila Mahoney went 2 for 3 for Hartford, which scored five runs in the first inning. Liebig struck out 10. Olivia Lindridge tripled and scored three runs. Felicity Columbetti hit a double and a single.