{{featured_button_text}}

ELMONT — Jose Lezcano won his first New York Racing Association riding title Sunday at the conclusion of the Belmont Park spring/summer meet.

Lezcano, 34, earned 44 victories, edging Luis Saez by one. Jose Ortiz was third with 40 wins, while Irad Ortiz and Joel Rosario tied for fourth with 39. Lezcano has previously won riding titles at Monmouth Park, Meadowlands, Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs.

Chad Brown won his fourth consecutive Belmont spring/summer title by a two-to-one ratio. He finished with 38 wins, with Rudy Rodriguez and Todd Pletcher tying for second with 19. Linda Rice and Jeremiah Englehart tied for fourth with 18.

Racing shifts to Saratoga Race Course for its 40-day meet on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments