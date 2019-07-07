ELMONT — Jose Lezcano won his first New York Racing Association riding title Sunday at the conclusion of the Belmont Park spring/summer meet.
Lezcano, 34, earned 44 victories, edging Luis Saez by one. Jose Ortiz was third with 40 wins, while Irad Ortiz and Joel Rosario tied for fourth with 39. Lezcano has previously won riding titles at Monmouth Park, Meadowlands, Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs.
Chad Brown won his fourth consecutive Belmont spring/summer title by a two-to-one ratio. He finished with 38 wins, with Rudy Rodriguez and Todd Pletcher tying for second with 19. Linda Rice and Jeremiah Englehart tied for fourth with 18.
Racing shifts to Saratoga Race Course for its 40-day meet on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.