Organizers of the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival have kept a close eye on emerging industry trends and what can be done to bring further value to the event.
With a shift toward a larger number of runners opting for shorter distances, the 23rd annual event that takes place this Sunday has introduced Pace Bears to the half-marathon course.
“Over the years, the marathon was the focus,” said ADK Marathon Distance Festival Vice President Bob Singley.
“The shift has been more to the half-marathon,” Singley said. “We’ve added the relays to keep it (the marathon) alive. The big numbers come from the half-marathon. The Lake Placid Marathon only had around 200 (people run the) marathons and 1,000 total runners. It’s not unique. It’s an industry level trend. We’re one of the first (in upstate and northern New York) to add pacers to help people reach their time goals.”
Pace Bears are volunteers who are dedicated to helping runners reach their time goal. They are part runners, part counselors, part storytellers and travel in a group. Pace Bears will gather at the start line 30 minutes before the race, wearing their Pace Bear T-shirt and carrying their pace sign. Runners can select their desired time of finish and then choose their Bear.
“We were the second marathon in upstate New York that had pacers,” said Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival race director Joel Friedman, who has been on the race committee for the last 22 years. “Their purpose is to get their runner in at the proper time. If their goal was to finish the race in three hours and 30 minutes then they would run with that person in the group. It keeps them motivated and gets them to the finish line right on time.”
The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival expects similar participation numbers as last year — around 700 runners for the marathon, half marathon and relays and about 150 participants for the 5- and 10-kilometer races in Chestertown. There are people from at least 27 states and five countries who have signed up and nearly 700 volunteers to lend a hand.
For the full marathon, runners will begin the usual route north of Schroon Lake and run around the lake from mile 9 to mile 26. The one tweak is that there is construction ongoing at the south end of the lake between miles 17 and 18.5. The modified path will briefly take runners on a different road, but Friedman said that the course’s total distance has been certified by the USA Track and Field Association. The half-marathon begins at the 13-mile mark and ends at the same point as the full marathon.
Registration for the 5K/10K will be held from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday with a start time of 9:30 a.m. in Chestertown. There is a 1K Children’s Fun run at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, packet pickup will be from 6:30-8:15 a.m. with an early-bird marathon start at 7 a.m. Marathons, and relays begin at 9 a.m. The half-marathon is set for 10 a.m. in Adirondack.
The marathon and distance festival was canceled in 2017 because of temperatures that reached into the 90s, so Friedman understands the need for runners’ safety and has helped install certain safeguards. The weekend forecast is for temperatures in the mid-60s rising into the 80s.
“We’ve instituted our heat plan,” Friedman said. “We have 3,000 pounds of ice at mile markers 14, 16, 18, 20 and then every one mile thereafter. Two years ago, when we had hot weather, we ordered 1,000 towels and they’re located right next to the ice. Runners can use it on their face, put in on the neck or put it wherever they want to cool down. Our number-one priority is safety.”
The course will also feature at least five cooling stations between miles 20 and 25 with two or three misting stations and three showers on course.
“The course is scenic,” Singley said. “It’s 26 miles without a loop around the woods and the lake. It’s challenging. People who come to us are not looking for a flat course, but we make sure that people recognize that the hills are there. The number of people who come back year after year is incredible to me. It says a lot about the organization and the efficiency. It’s well-run. The community has rallied around it from the beginning.”
