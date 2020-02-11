Lake Placid to mark 40th anniversary of 1980 Olympic Winter Games

Aside from attending the many events, there are opportunities for locals to get involved with the parade and opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14.

“We’ve invited youth organizations, any Olympians who are local who want to participate, as well as any 1980 volunteers — red coats, blue coats — who want to come walk in the parade on Friday night, we’re encouraging them to come and do that,” she said. “We’d like to have as many Olympians and red coats and blue coats at the opening ceremony as we can so that we can acknowledge them.”

Red coats, Fitzgerald explained, were 1980 volunteers who were hostesses, and blue coats were 1980 volunteers at venues helping with a variety of duties.

“A lot of them still have their coats, and miraculously they still fit in their coats,” she said.

For the torch run prior to the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, some of the original 52 torch runners from 1980 will be participating.

“And they also miraculously fit in their uniforms,” Fitzgerald said.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 with a torch run and parade down Main Street where several of the games’ volunteers joined by past, present and future Olympians will take turns carrying the flame.