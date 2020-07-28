Lake George's Orr, Ti's Porter on student advisory committee

During the 2019-20 school year, the committee continued to promote the NYSPHSAA Mental Health Awareness Week and focused additional efforts on student-athletes mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SAAC also provided input in the expansion of NYSPHSAA Coaches Appreciation Day and Officials Appreciation Day. Members also presented a statement against teen vaping to the NYSPHSAA Safety Committee which will be discussed further this fall. This year the committee will continue to promote the mental health initiative. In addition, the SAAC will continue to provide feedback on Executive and Central Committee proposals.