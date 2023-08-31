LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Triathlon Festival returns to the region this weekend, with races set for Saturday and Sunday.

It is the 17th year for the festival, which is hosted by the sports event company Alpha Win and will draw hundreds of elite athletes to the region for two days of triathlon events. The events are based at the Lake George Battleground State Campsite, but will include local roads around the lake as part of the running and cycling courses.

The festival gets under way Saturday at 7 a.m. with the half wave start for the Alpha 70.3 and Alpha 140.6 at Million Dollar Beach. The Alpha 70.3 is a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run. The Alpha 140.6 doubles those distances.

Races continue on Sunday, with the Alpha Sprint starting at 6:30 a.m., including a 750-meter swim, a 12.4-mile bike and 3.1-mile run. The final race is the Alpha Olympic, starting at 7:10 a.m. and featuring a 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bike and 6.2-mile run.

The bike and running courses differ by race. There are also variations where participants can do a duathlon, only two of the disciplines.

Packet pickup for triathletes is Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Landing, and Friday from 2-6 p.m. at Lake George Lanes & Games.