CANANDAIGUA — Lake George's Mary Sicard won her third New York State Women's Senior Amateur Championship on Wednesday.
Sicard, of Queensbury Country Club, shot a 6-over-par 78 for a two-round score of 152, but still won by four strokes over Penny Schiek of Hiland Park Country Club and Carina Watkins of Beaver Meadows Golf Club.
Sicard also won in 2016 and 2017.
Sicard was five over par on her front nine Wednesday, but settled down on the back side with a birdie, six pars and two bogeys.
Schiek had four birdies during her round Wednesday.
Also, Glens Falls Country Club's Ella Kellogg finished tied for 14th with an 82-84—166.
