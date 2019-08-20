CANANDAIGUA — Lake George's Mary Sicard, a member at Queensbury Country Club, shot a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Bristol Harbour Golf Club, and leads the 67th New York State Women's Senior Amateur Championship by three strokes.
Sicard had a triple-bogey on the 12th hole (her third hole), but she recovered for two birdies, one bogey and pars the rest of the round.
"I tried not to get ahead of myself," Sicard said to the New York State Golf Association. "I wasn't thinking about the ending score, just the next shot."
Sicard is a two-time event champion, having won at Whiteface Club in 2016 and at Corning Country Club in 2017.
Hiland Park's Penny Scheik shot an 80.
