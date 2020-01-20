Lake George's Paul Lindsay second at Section VII Nordic invy

LAKE PLACID — The Lake George and Saratoga Springs boys cross-country ski teams tied for fourth and the Queensbury girls were also fourth at the Section VII Nordic Invitational.

The 6-kilometer pursuit-style race was held at Mt. Hoevenberg, with the Lake Placid boys and Saranac Lake girls winning.

Paul Lindsay of Lake George finished second in the boys varsity race with a time of 22 minutes, 45.4 seconds. Queensbury’s Sam Rowley placed eighth. Lake Placid’s Mikey Skut won in 22:45.1.

On the girls side, Glens Falls’ Katie Culliton finished fifth in 29:15.3, and Johnsburg’s Sheridan Millington was eighth. Mayfield’s Madison Relyea won the girls race in 25:55.5.

Section VII Nordic Invitational

Boys Team Scores

1. Lake Placid 17, 2. Saranac Lake 24, 3. Shenendehowa 32, 4. tie, Lake George, Saratoga Springs 40, 6. Queensbury 48, Mayfield inc., Scotia inc., Glens Falls inc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Boys Individual Results

Top 5: 1. Mikey Skut (LP) 22:45.1, 2. Paul Lindsay (LG) 22:45.4, 3. Colt Cheney-Seymour (SL) 23:08.8, 4. Adrian Hayden (SL) 23:31.1, 5. Philip Matthews (Shen) 24:04.8.