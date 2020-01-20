Lake George's Paul Lindsay second at Section VII Nordic invy
Lake George's Paul Lindsay second at Section VII Nordic invy

LAKE PLACID — The Lake George and Saratoga Springs boys cross-country ski teams tied for fourth and the Queensbury girls were also fourth at the Section VII Nordic Invitational.

The 6-kilometer pursuit-style race was held at Mt. Hoevenberg, with the Lake Placid boys and Saranac Lake girls winning.

Paul Lindsay of Lake George finished second in the boys varsity race with a time of 22 minutes, 45.4 seconds. Queensbury’s Sam Rowley placed eighth. Lake Placid’s Mikey Skut won in 22:45.1.

On the girls side, Glens Falls’ Katie Culliton finished fifth in 29:15.3, and Johnsburg’s Sheridan Millington was eighth. Mayfield’s Madison Relyea won the girls race in 25:55.5.

Section VII Nordic Invitational

Boys Team Scores

1. Lake Placid 17, 2. Saranac Lake 24, 3. Shenendehowa 32, 4. tie, Lake George, Saratoga Springs 40, 6. Queensbury 48, Mayfield inc., Scotia inc., Glens Falls inc.

Boys Individual Results

Top 5: 1. Mikey Skut (LP) 22:45.1, 2. Paul Lindsay (LG) 22:45.4, 3. Colt Cheney-Seymour (SL) 23:08.8, 4. Adrian Hayden (SL) 23:31.1, 5. Philip Matthews (Shen) 24:04.8.

Local top 20: 8. Sam Rowley (Q) 25:14.8, 10. Joseph Cocozza (LG) 25:45.6, 11. Maximus Tetu (Toga) 26:48.8, 12. Paul Trackey (GF) 27:00.9, 13. Jackson Katusha (Toga) 27:19.4, 14. Evan Powell (Q) 27:26.9, 16. Ethan Murphy (Toga) 27:42.3, 19. Owen Kress (GF) 29:48.7.

Girls Team Scores

1. Saranac Lake 12, 2. Mayfield 14, 3. Lake Placid 32, 4. Queensbury 51, Glens Falls inc., Lake George inc., Saratoga Springs inc., Shenendehowa inc., Johnsburg inc.

Girls Individual Results

Top 5: 1. Madison Relyea (May) 25:55.5, 2. Sylvie Linck (SL) 27:11.5, 3. Bella Wissler (SL) 28:45.6, 4. Fianna Halloran (May) 29:13.8, 5. Katie Culliton (GF) 29:15.3.

Local top 20: 8. Sheridan Millington (Jbg) 31:18.6, 11. Brittany Barton (Q) 32:34.3, 15. Liz Radyn (LG) 34:01.5, 17. Helena Trackey (GF) 35:38.9, 18. Bri Guay (Q) 35:51.3, 20. Taylor McLarty (LG) 36:54.7.

