Lake George native Jeff Higgins named Orlando Predators head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Corinth and Glens Falls Greenjackets football coach Jeff Higgins has been named the new head coach of the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League.

Higgins, a 1993 Lake George graduate who was an All-American at Ithaca College, played for the Greenjackets and in Arena football for several years. He was head football coach at Corinth from 2005-2012, before landing a high school coaching job in Orlando in 2013. Higgins was also the Jackets head coach in 2006-07, and served as an assistant for several seasons.