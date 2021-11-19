Lake George native Jeff Higgins named Orlando Predators head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Corinth and Glens Falls Greenjackets football coach Jeff Higgins has been named the new head coach of the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League.
The Arena football team announced the move on Thursday.
Higgins, a 1993 Lake George graduate who was an All-American at Ithaca College, played for the Greenjackets and in Arena football for several years. He was head football coach at Corinth from 2005-2012, before landing a high school coaching job in Orlando in 2013. Higgins was also the Jackets head coach in 2006-07, and served as an assistant for several seasons.
Higgins — who also runs a football speed and agility training camp — was the Predators' strength and conditioning, special teams and wide receivers coach for the 2021 season.