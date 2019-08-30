LAKE GEORGE — Lake George will host hundreds of triathletes for the 14th straight summer this weekend.
The Lake George Triathlon will take place Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and the Big George Triathlon will take place Sunday starting at 6:45 a.m. More than 900 racers have pre-registered for various parts of the weekend events.
Saturday's triathlon is a 9/10ths-mile swim, a 24.8-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run. The best finishers will complete the race in about two hours.
Sunday's longer Big George race is a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike race and a 13.1-mile run. It is half the distance of an "Ironman" triathlon. The cycling course for that race will take competitors up to Brant Lake and back.
Both days have AquaBike divisions that allow athletes to enter only the swimming and cycling portions of the race. Also, organizers say 30 racers plan to do the King George, which means going the full distance in both day's events.
Some roads will be closed around the Lake George area both days during the races.
