Lake George fishing club aims for fun, education

LAKE GEORGE — Joe Tornabene was surprised a couple of years ago when he learned that Lake George High School did not have a fishing club.

"We live on one of the most beautiful lakes in America that has some of the best smallmouth fishing, lake trout fishing in the entire country," Tornabene said earlier this week at the school.

So he and his friend Kyle Casabonne set out to change that.

Both seniors, and very avid fishermen, Tornabene and Casabonne have been the driving force behind a fishing club they hope will benefit the school community long after they graduate.

"I'm a senior this year, so I won't reap all of the benefits from the club, but I'd really like to give back to the younger kids here at Lake George, try to get them involved in a sport that I've loved my entire life," Tornabene said. "So I wanted to share that with everybody at school and try to provide an opportunity for some kids who don't have the opportunity to go fishing, and show them what fishing is all about."

They have already lured more than 50 students in grades 7-12 to sign up for a club that is still in its infancy. They lack fishing gear other than what some members already have, but they have lofty goals.

"I think we're sort of building the plane as we're flying in it right now," said Mark Bleibtrey, a physical education teacher and coach at Lake George who is the club's adviser.

Last month, the club had its first outing, with 11 student members fishing from the village docks at the south end of the lake. The catch-and-release program introduced several students to fishing for the first time. They are planning an ice-fishing expedition on the lake this winter.

"Giving back to the younger kids is pretty important to us," Tornabene said. "Kyle and I helped a kid catch his first-ever fish, which was kind of cool to us because we can't remember the first fish we ever caught. So it was cool to see a kid super excited about catching his first fish."

"That same day, when we were getting ready to leave, that same kid and a little group of the students, it seemed like they were really focused on fishing," Casabonne said. "They didn't want to leave, they just loved it so much."

Beyond the aspect of introducing fishing to kids who may have never cast a line in their lives, they plan to create a competitive team for interscholastic fishing tournaments, and an educational component that could include a floating classroom in the future.

The fishing club is also engaging a whole new group of students, as several members had never been involved in any extracurricular school programs before.

"A lot of these kids who joined the club haven't been involved with any activities at the school, so this will be more than just a club," Casabonne said. "They can compete with friends and it's great for the students to be involved."

"Our goal is to introduce kids to that lifetime activity, get them out to the lakes and streams," Bleibtrey said. "These kids are finding something that will engage them outside of the regular school day. Hopefully school becomes more of a positive for them."

Getting started

The coronavirus pandemic provided some of the impetus to create the club. With so many activities shut down for a school year or longer, Tornabene and Casabonne delved more into their passion for fishing.

"When I moved to this school, Joey and I started bonding over fishing, that's actually how we became friends," Casabonne said. "There was actually a little fishing derby on the lake here, and that's really when we fell in love with the sport."

Last year, the boys asked Bleibtrey about starting a fishing club, and together they spearheaded a drive to form it this fall, though it has to wait until next year to become an official club.

"We've been fortunate that the three of us met with our principal (Francis Cocozza) and our superintendent (John Luthringer) — they loved the idea of it, they're super excited about it," Bleibtrey said. "It's definitely taking off, for sure."

Among the 55 students signed up for the fishing club are a mix of athletes, including almost the entire volleyball squad, and students who had not been involved in school activities.

"We have some guys and girls who are relatively serious fishermen, we have a whole bunch of kids signed up who have fished a little bit here and there, and we have a handful of kids that have never fished before," Bleibtrey said.

When Casabonne's girlfriend, softball player Mattison Stark, joined the club, several other girls followed suit. Bleibtrey said the club is about 25% girls.

"It is a male-dominated sport, but I joined the club because I've known these two forever," said Stark, a senior who has also fished since she was young. "I think that other girls shouldn't be afraid to come and join us. It's not intimidating once you learn, and it's a good opportunity for other people who either don’t have any money to spend on it or are scared to try to learn."

Since it's not yet an official school club, the fishing club has no budget. Bleibtrey, Tornabene and Casabonne brought their own extra rods and tackle boxes for other club members to use.

"Kyle and I have six, seven extra rods that we let the kids use and we have a ton of tackle already that's available for the kids in the fishing club," Tornabene said.

Tornabene, a budding businessman, is starting to network to acquire fishing rods and tackle for the club. Lew's Fishing, an online store, is allocating 12 fishing rods for the club, and also offering a 40% discount on products to fishing club members, he said.

They're also hoping to get some sponsorships from local tackle shops.

"Hopefully, next year if we're an official club, we can have a little bit of a budget to be able to buy a little bit of tackle each year," Bleibtrey said. "If it's live bait we're fishing with or if it's rubber worms, we can at least get those miscellaneous things."

The basics, and science

Some members of Lake George's fishing club have never fished before, so the fishing club provides basic fishing lessons, as they did in last month's outing on Lake George.

"Some of the kids, Kyle and I had to start from ground zero with them — how to hold the fishing rod and how to cast the fishing rod, and how to set the hook on a fish. We're still going to get into how to tie the hook," Tornabene said.

They've also shown students how to properly handle the fish when they're caught.

"Handling fish is very important because some of them are kind of scared to touch the fish — how to be gentle, don't hurt the fish," Casabonne said.

"The mindset of the club is definitely catch-and-release," Bleibtrey said. "We want to be able to handle the fish, and as safe as we can, get them back and let them get bigger for the next time."

In the spring, Tornabene said they would delve more into lure tactics and the effects of weather, water temperature, time of day and other types of fishing — streams, ponds, even ice fishing this winter on Lake George.

"We have a lot of streams that feed right into the lake and all of them are filled with trout, Warren County stocks them every spring and fall. I think trout fishing is one of the most fun, in my opinion," Casabonne said. "There are a lot of pond fishing options where you can walk around on shore, and ponds usually have largemouth bass, which are always fun to catch."

"We want to be as diverse as possible," Tornabene said, "different species, different types of fishing, ways to catch the fish."

The science of fishing is something the Lake George club certainly wants to address, and eventually obtain a boat for a floating classroom.

Broadalbin-Perth High School has had a more developed fishing program since 2016 that involves science classes and a floating classroom on Great Sacandaga Lake, Bleibtrey said. B-P has two 24-foot pontoon boats.

"We're in the infancy stages of this, but we're definitely interested and intrigued with Broadalbin-Perth and the model that they've put forth in their district," Bleibtrey said. "They have incredible science department offerings in marine biology and ecology, they do testing for the DEC."

"It's a good opportunity to get outside and learn about the environment and the lakes," Stark said.

Knowing the types of fish, the waters they prefer and where they can be found are scientific keys to successful fishing.

"These professional fishermen are basically scientists, it's unbelievable what they do, and these guys are going to learn a lot about that stuff as we move forward," Bleibtrey said. "We'd like to introduce some of those lessons even if we don't have a boat — we'd like to study those things that make finding a good day to fish easier, and on a bad day to fish, finding ways to still figure out where the fish are."

Fishing tournaments

Bleibtrey has been in touch with Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond about putting together a fishing tournament or two in the spring for interested students. Whitehall is on the southern tail of Lake Champlain, and Lake George and Broadalbin are both on big lakes.

"There's been some interest from three or four different schools — we'd love to hear from other schools as soon as possible and see if we can make this competitive thing an area-wide event," Bleibtrey said. "We have three amazing lakes that we can potentially host the competitive piece on."

Competitive fishing is an actual high school sport in about a dozen states, particularly in the South. They are similar to professional or collegiate bass tournaments, with two-person teams per boat and winners are decided by weighing a team's five heaviest fish, Tornabene said.

"There'd have to be some rules that we'll have to write down with the other schools and decide on a rulebook," Tornabene said. "We haven't decided on that yet, it's something we still have to look into once spring comes."

Whether it's a competition or recreation, the Lake George High School fishing club hopes to introduce any student an activity that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Bleibtrey recalled the fun of last month's first fishing expedition.

"We had 11 kids, all different personalities and interests," Bleibtrey said. "We all smiled for 2 1/2 straight hours. We had a good time. (When) you see someone catch their first fish, you appreciate that."

Bleibtrey has also enjoyed watching two 17-year-old boys lay the groundwork for the club.

"We're really trying to get as much going as we can, because they want to see as much of it as they can," Bleibtrey said. "They know a lot of the reward is going to be after they've gone — that's one of the neat things I'm proud of them for, is that even though they're not going to get to do some of the things they're working towards, it hasn't stopped them or slowed them down at all."