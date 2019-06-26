GLENS FALLS — Brandon Kruzinski has a tattoo on his wrist that reads “Knock Em Dead,” with a baseball inside the O.
He’s been doing a pretty good job of that as the leadoff batter in the Glens Falls Dragons’ lineup lately, batting .300 heading into Wednesday night’s PGCBL game against Albany.
In fact, Kruzinski and his cousin, Devan Kruzinski, have been a sort of 1-2 punch, with Devan batting out of the No. 9 spot.
This is the first time in about 10 years that the Kruzinskis have played together on the same team. Brandon — a junior transfer who is heading to Division II Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida — played at Mohonasen and Herkimer Community College. Devan, who went to Colonie High School, just finished his freshman season at Siena College.
Brandon’s tattoo has a connection for both cousins, as it refers to their late grandfather, Robert Kruzinski, who died in 2011.
“Our grandfather, before he passed away, he liked watching us play baseball,” Brandon Kruzinski said. “So when I talked to him before he passed away, he told me to ‘Knock ’em dead.’”
Brandon Kruzinski was a later addition to the Dragons this season. Injuries had left a need for an outfielder, and with Devan — a shortstop — already on the club, adding his cousin to the roster was easy.
“I’ve known of Brandon since he was in high school,” Glens Falls head coach Nick Pontari said. “I know he’s a phenomenal player, I’ve seen him play for Herkimer Community College.”
With his quick bat and equally fast feet, Brandon Kruzinski is an ideal leadoff man. He batted first at Herkimer, finishing with a .426 average, 60 hits, 34 RBIs and 55 runs scored for the Generals in the spring.
“I like attacking the first-pitch fastball, usually,” he said. “I like to see five pitches and try to work the count. If I get out I try to tell the on-deck batter and all the batters what I’ve seen. If I get to five pitches, I’ve seen all of his pitches.”
“I love his speed — when he puts the ball in play, with his speed, anything can happen,” Pontari said. “He’s going to be on base a ton for us, and that’s what we want out of the leadoff spot, because typically with (Nick) Kondo and (Brian) Hart batting behind him, chances are one of those guys is going to get a base hit, and we can do a ton of things with speed.”
Devan Kruzinski, who worked his way into a starting spot at shortstop for Siena as a freshman, batted .253 for the Saints with 46 hits, 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
“It’s kind of nice being in the nine spot because you see all of the pitches he’s got, his tendencies and (you’re) coming up to the plate ready to hit,” he said. “Usually in the nine hole, pitchers like to get ahead, so if you see that first-pitch fastball, jump on it because they’re all good pitchers. Falling behind is not what you want to do. If you jump on it early, you should have success.”
“Devan is a very versatile player — he’s phenomenal defensively and he kind of turns the lineup over for us in the 9 spot,” Pontari said. “He has phenomenal speed, just like Brandon, and he handles the bat well. If we need a bunt at the bottom of the lineup to get a runner in scoring position for the top, he’s more than willing to do that and he’s more than capable — he can definitely beat it out for a hit, too.”
Both Kruzinskis are working on their hitting before heading into fall ball and next spring.
“I’m just trying to keep consistent, work on opposite-field hitting, being more aggressive, getting stronger and faster,” Devan said. “I’m building up my arm strength to make those plays in the hole and make it easier to make that throw to first base.”
“It’s a good experience, good competition,” Brandon said. “It’s good to see guys from Power 5 schools, seeing good pitching, playing defense behind good hitters.”
