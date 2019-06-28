GLENS FALLS — Joey Kosowsky has a unique arrangement with the Glens Falls Dragons this summer.
He has pitched about once a week and works around his full-time schedule at his father’s business: the Tri-City Bombers Bunker, an indoor baseball training facility in Troy.
Because of his work schedule, he only joins the Dragons when he’s scheduled to pitch, but he works with his trainers during the week.
“He takes care of his mid-week work on his own — he’s a very cerebral kid, he knows what to do and how to take care of his arm,” Dragons head coach Nick Pontari said before Friday’s game at East Field. “He’s definitely high IQ, great baseball family and he’s around it every day.”
A rising sophomore at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, Kosowsky is among the PGCBL’s leaders in earned-run average, with a 1.20 ERA heading into his next scheduled start, a Sunday doubleheader at Albany.
Used mostly as a closer in his freshman year at FDU, the former Lansingburgh standout said he’s hoping to extend his pitching and endurance this summer.
“At school they trained me to go a lot shorter and throw hard for a few innings,” said Kosowsky, a 19-year-old right-hander who made 19 appearances with three saves at FDU. “I wanted to take seriously going deeper into games, so I can be ready next spring to be a starter instead of a closer.”
“He fills a need for us right now,” Pontari said. “He’s looking to extend a little bit and we can accommodate him there, and he can help us win some games. So it works well for everybody.”
He’s off to an excellent start. In 15 innings of work in June over five appearances, Kosowsky has 26 strikeouts and allowed eight hits. He pitched 12 innings of shutout ball before allowing his first runs in a 12-7 win at Oneonta on Monday.
Kosowsky’s best outing was five innings of one-hit shutout ball with seven strikeouts on June 18, an eventual 6-5 loss to Albany at East Field.
“Every game I try to feed off of my previous outing,” Kosowsky said. “I had gone four innings the week before. That game was definitely a display of what my trainers and I did all week. I just go out there and try to dish.”
“The one-hit performance, he was on,” Pontari said. “As long as he’s in the strike zone, he’s very hard to hit.”
Kosowsky is in a unique position as far as his training, with a full staff available at the Bunker and the Uncle Sam Athletics gym, which his father, Jamie, also owns. Jamie Kosowsky is the president of the Tri-City Bombers, which includes travel teams for players from ages 9-17.
“My dad started the Bombers program because of me,” Joey Kosowsky said. “He wanted to develop a good program for me because I love to play, and now we’re helping out the next generation coming up.”
Kosowsky’s two best pitches are a low 90s fastball and a nasty slider that he throws for strikes, and he’s working on his change-up.
“I’m working to make every pitch look the same, make sure I’m able to hide my slider,” he said.
“He’s got clean mechanics, his arm is live and he’s got a plus secondary pitch,” Pontari said. “If he adds that third pitch to be a plus pitch, as well — I’m not a pro scout, but he’s got a chance to turn some heads, without a doubt.”
Kosowsky has entered the starting rotation at a good time: the Dragons are looking for arms. Three of their pitchers — Pete Kemble, Tim Panetta and Sean Bergeron — are at or near their innings limit for the summer.
“That’s all designated by their coaches at college, so obviously we accommodate that,” Pontari said. “We’re not going to burn a kid out.”
Pontari and Ryan Cummings, the Dragons’ assistant general manager, said they are checking with other collegiate leagues and with local college coaches to find available pitchers.
“We could use four or five more arms,” Cummings said. “We had five guys not show up at the beginning of the year. We’re down to about nine arms right now.”
