Kohls, Duffy earn weekly soccer honors

Lake George graduate Sarah Kohls and Queensbury grad Brigid Duffy were honored by their college soccer leagues this week.

Kohls, a senior at Clarkson University, was named the Liberty League's Offensive Performer of the Week. Kohls recorded two goals and two assists over the weekend, including an assist on the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Potsdam State.

Duffy, a freshman for Army, was named Rookie of the Week by the Patriot League. She set up a goal by Elise Urkov in a 1-1 tie against Samford, her first career point.