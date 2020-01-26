Knicks beat Nets as Irving misses game after Kobe's death

NEW YORK — Every time Kobe Bryant came to Madison Square Garden, it was an event.
From the 1998 All-Star Game, his first one, to the night of Feb. 2, 2009, when he broke the arena’s scoring record, people just wanted to be in the building.
Not Sunday.
Kyrie Irving couldn’t bring himself to play after his friend’s death. The ones who took the floor did so with the knowledge that Bryant would have had one expectation.
“Understand that he’d want you to go out there and play — hard,” Knicks veteran Taj Gibson said.
Julius Randle, who began his career as Bryant’s teammate, had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead New York to a 110-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets were already at the arena when they learned that Bryant and his daughter were among those who had died in a helicopter crash. Irving left after warming up, and at least some people on both sides hoped the game wouldn’t be played.
“It was an emotional locker room. It was a quiet locker room. No one spoke for whatever, three hours before we tipped off,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “No one really spoke. Sometimes there are no words and I didn’t have any words to console them.”
Randle played with the Lakers during Bryant’s final two seasons. In his first season with the Knicks, he starred at Madison Square Garden on a night the arena was lit up in the colors of his old team.
He left without speaking to reporters.
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie did talk, tearing up while doing so.
“I was born in ’93. He was drafted in ’96. Grew up in South Central Los Angeles. He was everything to my generation,” Dinwiddie said. “There’s a whole generation of kids, L.A. kids. That was our childhood.”
PELICANS 123, CELTICS 108
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup.
Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick added 17 and Brandon Ingram had 16 to help Orleans snap a two-game slide.
Williamson played his most minutes yet in his third game back from arthroscopic knee surgery performed the day before the regular season opened. He had played the first five or so minutes of each quarter in his first two games, but the Pelicans made an adjustment to his fourth-quarter usage to allow the NBA’s top overall draft choice out of Duke to be on the court for the final minutes Sunday.
HAWKS 152, WIZARDS 133
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, helping Atlanta beat Washington.
You have free articles remaining.
Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Kobe Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA star who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well.
De’Andre Hunter finished with 25 points, and Kevin Huerter added 18 for Atlanta,
RAPTORS 110, SPURS 106
SAN ANTONIO — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead Toronto past San Antonio.
The teams each dribbled out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by Kobe Bryant, the former NBA great killed in a helicopter crash at age 41.
Kyle Lowry added 16 points to help Toronto win its seventh straight game.
DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White led San Antonio with 14 points each.
CLIPPERS 112, MAGIC 97
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and Los Angeles beat Orlando.
Leonard scored seven straight points for the Clippers in the quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 10 as they pulled away to their sixth win in seven games.
Landry Shamel and Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points each for the Clippers. Leonard had 14 rebounds, leading Los Angeles to a 53-45 advantage.
NUGGETS 117, ROCKETS 110
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season and Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points in Denver’s victory over Houston.
The Nuggets held a moment of silence before the tip-off, with fans chanting, “Kobe! Kobe!” right after.
Russell Westbrook scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half for Houston. James Harden sat out with a bruised left thigh.
GRIZZLIES 114, SUNS 109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off Phoenix.
Playing hours after news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation — the 24 and 8 representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career. As the Memphis crowd rose in appreciation of Bryant, they began chanting “Kobe! Kobe!”
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points each for Memphis. Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points.