Knapp named to SUNYAC all-decade swim team

Glens Falls graduate Cooper Knapp was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference men's swimming and diving all-decade team on Monday.

Knapp was twice named All-SUNYAC first team and he was SUNYAC Male Swimmer of the Year in his sophomore season with SUNY New Paltz. He won the national championship in the 200 fly in 2018 at the NCAA National Championships. Knapp also won the Floyd Patterson Award, given to New Paltz's male athlete of the year.

Knapp still owns school records in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM and 400 IM and was part of three record-setting relay teams. He still holds four conference records and owns the SUNYAC championship meet records in four events.

After two seasons at New Paltz, Knapp moved on to Division I UConn.

