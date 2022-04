Jordan Knapp of Queensbury hit .727 at the plate last week to earn the North Atlantic Conference softball co-Player of the Week award.

Knapp, who plays for SUNY Canton, went 8 for 11 with a double, a home run, four walks, two runs and eight RBIs. Her on-base percentage for the week was .813 and her slugging percentage was 1.091.

The senior hit a grand slam as part of an 11-1 win over Cazenovia and went 6 for 8 against Cobleskill. Her season batting average is .319.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0