Kingpin's to host US Women's Open

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center will host a Professional Women's Bowling Association event in June.

The US Women's Open will take place at Kingpin's, June 14-21. The tournament offers $60,000 for the winner. The final day will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

There will be 108 bowlers competing for the title.

The US Women's Open has not been held in New York state since 1973. Kingpin's Alley hosted the Albany Open in 2021 and will host the Kingpin Masters Tournament in November.

